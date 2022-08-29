Shocking moment Notting Hill Carnival revellers destroy bus stop after dancing on top

(Instagram/@isaline_atl)

Shocking footage has captured the moment a group of revellers destroyed a bus stop while dancing on its roof during Notting Hill Carnival.

Several people were seen standing on top of the Kensal House bus shelter on Ladbroke Grove before tumbling to the pavement after it collapsed.

Two people suffered minor injuries following the dramatic incident on Sunday.

Bus stop collapses (Instagram/@isaline_atl)

Two people were left injured following the incident (Instagram/@isaline_atl)

It came as thousands of people flooded the streets of west London as Notting Hill returned for the first time in three years.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the carnival had “become one of the world’s biggest street festivals and part of the very fabric of this city”. But he added that the event had been hurt by the cost of living crunch.

“We are seeing those who want to have floats, those who want to have sound systems, pulling out because they can’t afford to pay their bills,” he said.

Someone thought this would be a great idea.



“Let’s use the roof as a stage”



I guess they just don’t make bus stop shelters like they used to 😂😂#NottingHill #NottingHillCarnival #gmb pic.twitter.com/54x3BBXqdU — Linda (Mags) (@magsloveslife2) August 29, 2022

The family parade, which saw hundreds of children dress up in costumes and face paint, ended at 5.30pm yesterday before the adult’s parade today, which is expected to be busier and will last until 8.30pm.

At least 38 people had been arrested by 7.30pm on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The alleged offences included drug possession, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon. There were ten arrests for assault and two for sexual assault.

A police horse died at the event but it was not immediately clear why.

Elsewhere, a boy of 16 died yesterday after falling ill at Leeds Festival. West Yorkshire Police are looking into whether he had taken an ecstasy tablet at the music event.