Shocking ankle injury forces RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 queen's early elimination

From here on out, we'll be "missing" a key ingredient in RuPaul's Drag Race season 14's recipe for success.

Friday's episode of the Emmy-winning competition series kicked off as RuPaul gathered the cast to inform them of the sad news that their Los Angeles-based sister Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté — one of season 14's front-running contenders for the crown — would not continue in the competition following an ankle injury sustained during last week's acting challenge.

"You're probably wondering why I'm not there," Kornbread told the other queens in a video message recorded from her hotel room. "During last week's acting challenge, I rolled my ankle, and when I went home and went to sleep, I woke up in excruciating pain. My ankle was extremely swollen," she said, explaining that she sought medical treatment, and was ultimately advised to stay off her feet for up to eight weeks. "Unfortunately, this is the end for me in season 14."

World of Wonder/VH1 Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté addresses her season 14 sisters in a video message recorded from her hotel room following an ankle injury.

Kornbread wished the whole cast well, but she had particularly sweet messages for Kerri Colby, Jasmine Kennedie, and Willow Pill.

"Miss Kerri, keep fighting and keep showing them how gorgeous you are and you can be a monster too, girl. I've seen you when you wake up in the morning," she told her sister, before stressing that there were "no hard feelings" between herself and Jasmine, with whom she butted heads during the previous episode's challenge.

"Lastly, my good buddy Willow, you make sure you take care of yourself first, you continue to have fun and keep being word. And, throw them damn flip-flops in the trash," she continued. "For now, the bakery is closed, but, look on the bright side: ya'll might actually have a chance at winning the crown now that I'm gone. Bye, and don't cry for me, Miss Argentina."

World of Wonder/VH1 RuPaul announces that a 'Drag Race' queen will exit season 14 early due to an ankle injury.

Kornbread quickly won fan affection after January's season 14 premiere, across which the entertainer debuted an incredible talent show performance to an original track, crafted a hilarious prop in the form of a milk carton with a "missing" portrait of former Drag Race judge Merle Ginsberg plastered on it, and stunned on the runway with a Lizzo-inspired look she pivoted to at the last minute when she found out the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter would guest-judge the episode.

