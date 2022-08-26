Shocker: NBC May Bail on 10 pm Hour

NBC’s 10 pm programming may soon become must-flee TV.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the network may stop programming the 10-11 pm hour, potentially giving those seven hours to local TV stations. The idea — which could take effect as early as Fall 2023 — is reportedly being considered as a way to cut costs.

NBC’s current 10 pm programming includes Law & Order: Organized Crime, Chicago P.D., the soon-to-conclude New Amsterdam and the about-to-launch Quantum Leap reboot.

If the plan gets the green light, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon would likely move from 11:30 pm to 11 pm.

An NBC rep declined our request for comment, but a spokesperson told WSJ, “We are always looking at strategies to ensure that our broadcast business remains as strong as possible. As a company, our advantage lies in our ability to provide audiences with the content they love across broadcast, cable and streaming.”

