UP Shocker: 3-Month-Old Baby Raped by Minor Boy in Etah, Accused Absconding

Etah, August 15: A three-month-old baby was recently hospitalised in a critical condition after she was allegedly raped by a 17-year-old boy. The alleged rape took plane under the Bagwala police station limits in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh. The accused teenager is absconding. Following a complaint lodged by the baby's mother, police registered a case. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused. Uttar Pradesh: Minor Apprehended For Raping School Girl by Giving Her Intoxicants.

The baby's mother, in his complaint to the police, said that she had left her sleeping daughter on a cloth to tie up buffaloes on the gram panchayat land. Some children were playing around and she asked them to keep an eye on the baby, according to a report by Times of India. When she returned, the baby was crying and a boy from the neighbourhood was trying to claim her down, the report added. Uttar Pradesh: Woman Allegedly Murders Husband With Help of Her Lover in Etah District; Case Registered.

The teenager told the mother that the baby had defecated and left from the spot. When the mother was cleaning her, she spotted blood on her private parts. The baby was then taken to a hospital where he condition is said to be critical. Following the incident, the mother lodged a complaint based on which the police registered an FIR.

"An FIR has been registered against the boy under IPC section 376 (rape) and provisions of the POCSO Act. Four teams have been tasked to arrest the boy. Further investigations are on," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raj Kumar Singh was quoted as saying. The identity of the accused has been revealed as he is a minor. The victim's identity is not revealed as per the Supreme Court's directives.