'I was shocked': Stetson coach reacts to Delaware State lacrosse bus stop incident

Chris Vinel, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
·2 min read

Christy Leach remembers chatting with Pamella Jenkins before the game.

The two women’s lacrosse head coaches, Leach at Stetson and Jenkins at Delaware State, talked about normal things ahead of the Hatters and Hornets’ April 19 matchup.

Leach asked Jenkins about Delaware State’s travel plans.

"She was like, 'Oh, we’re driving back tomorrow,' " Leach said. "I was like, ‘That’s a long drive.' "

More than two weeks later, Leach found out the trip ended up being even longer than expected.

Police stopped the Hornets’ bus April 20 in Liberty County, Georgia — southwest of Savannah on I-95. The driver was told the bus was pulled over because it was improperly traveling in the left lane.

But what started as a traffic stop turned into officers searching the bus, rustling through players’ belongings with a drug-sniffing dog. They didn’t find anything illegal during the 30-45-minute stop, and no citations were given.

WHY WAIT?: NAACP leaders want to know why Delaware State officials waited three weeks to discuss bus search

'WOULD THEY DO THIS IF THIS WAS A NOTRE DAME BUS?': Delaware State player's dad says bus search happened because team was predominantly Black

Delaware State’s team felt the stop-and-search was racially charged. The officers were white, and most of the bus’ passengers were Black. The incident did not gain news traction until earlier this month when a story about it was published in the Delaware State student newspaper, The Hornet, resulting in follow-up articles.

Leach first saw the story on Twitter May 7. She did some quick calendar math, realizing the stop occurred the day after Stetson’s 19-3 victory over the Hornets. They were coming from DeLand.

"I was like, 'I can’t believe this happened,' " Leach said. "I was shocked."

She passed the story to an ASUN Conference liaison, who forwarded it to Commissioner Ted Gumbart. Gumbart released a statement about the incident on May 9.

"I think they’re putting a lot more action behind it, too, which is good," Leach said. "I think (the ASUN is) trying to do what’s best for the student-athletes and the coaches, to help in any way they can."

Leach also checked in with Jenkins via email.

The Hatters’ season ended April 30. Leach said she did not send the story to or speak about the incident with her players, but she assumes they know about it by now. The weekend Leach stumbled across it on social media was Stetson’s graduation weekend.

The Delaware State incident was discussed on an ASUN women’s lacrosse coaches Zoom call May 10. The meeting was supposed to be about scheduling, but the stop-and-search was the first thing brought up, per Leach.

"We support Delaware State’s team," Leach said, "and it’s unfortunate this happened to student-athletes when they were driving home on a school-sponsored trip."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Delaware State lacrosse bus search stuns Stetson coach Christy Leach

