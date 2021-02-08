‘We are shocked and saddened.’ Baseball world reeling after longtime ESPN reporter dies
The baseball and media world are shocked by the sudden death of longtime ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez.
ESPN announced the news Sunday night. Gomez was 58. The cause of death has not been released.
“We are shocked and saddened to learn that our friend and colleague Pedro Gomez has passed away,” ESPN Chairman James Pitaro said. “Pedro was an elite journalist at the highest level and his professional accomplishments are universally recognized. More importantly, Pedro was a kind, dear friend to us all. Our hearts are with Pedro’s family and all who love him at this extraordinarily difficult time.”
Gomez had been a sports columnist and baseball writer since 1997 at the Arizona Republic. He joined ESPN in 2003.
Former Astros president Reid Ryan posted on Twitter that he saw Gomez a few days ago at an RBI Austin event in Round Rock.
“Completely in shock! Pedro was in Round Rock just a few days ago for our RBI Austin event,” Ryan said. “Made the trip to help kids he didn’t know in a town he had never been to before. Why? Because the baseball family asked. That is the kind of guy he was. True professional, great human.”
ESPN remembers SportsCenter reporter Pedro Gomez, who passed away unexpectedly today at the age of 58.https://t.co/0Q75PlBEvG pic.twitter.com/4B5r7OG9Ni
— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) February 8, 2021
When Pedro was at the park, the job was always a little more fun. Always had something to make you smile. Always exuded warmth.
— Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) February 8, 2021
This is devastating. Heartbreaking. You’re going to hear and read a lot of good things about him as a man, father, son, husband, friend, mentor, role model and more. All true. https://t.co/tsgvHgJu1v
— Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) February 8, 2021
— Reid Ryan (@robertreidryan) February 8, 2021
Man. Pedro was the best. Kind. Thoughtful. Respected. Loved sharing a camera well with him. https://t.co/BNuqV1OjAa
— Emily Jones (@EmilyJonesMcCoy) February 8, 2021
More than an elite journalist, Pedro Gomez was a good and decent man, so proud of his family, and his heritage. His loss is a hammer blow to all who knew this life force. Send one up tonight for his family and friends.
— Bob Ley (@BobLeyESPN) February 8, 2021