Shock injury to sideline Glatzel for months

Hamburger SV will have to manage without Robert Glatzel for several months.

Robert Glatzel suffered a serious injury in a friendly for Hamburger SV against Danish side AGF on Thursday.

The 2. Bundesliga outfit have revealed that the striker has suffered a ruptured tendon in his hip.

After undergoing surgery, he will be sidelined for several months and the rest of 2024.

Glatzel has been in excellent form for HSV this season, scoring seven goals in eight appearances in the 2. Bundesliga.

HSV sit fifth in the 2. Bundesliga.