Shock as ‘frontrunner’ MP fails to make Tory mayoral candidate shortlist

The race to become the Tory mayoral candidate for London took a shock turn on Sunday afternoon when the apparent frontrunner failed to make it onto the party’s shortlist.

Paul Scully, the Minister for London and MP for Sutton and Cheam, had been widely thought to be the most likely to be chosen to challenge Labour mayor Sadiq Khan in next May’s City Hall elections.

But Mr Scully failed to make it onto the shortlist of three - with party grandees instead choosing Susan Hall, Daniel Korski and Mozammel Hossain.

