Shoaib Ibrahim Bakes a Birthday Cake For Wife Dipika Kakar, See Pics

Actress and Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar celebrated her birthday with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim at home. Shoaib baked a beautiful cake for his wife and the actress said that it is the best birthday cake of all her birthdays.

Dipika took to Instagram and penned a love-filled note for Shoaib, "Yesss this has to be my first post!!! From always pampering me to making me feel extra special you have done it all!!! however, I could never imagine you stepping into the kitchen! and now you've done this; Thank uuuuuuuu @shoaib2087 for making this beautiful cake for me all by urself.... its the best cake for me of all my birthdays so far... and this has made this birthday super special for me........," the actress wrote in her note.

Not just this, the actress also shared videos on her Instagram stories, where Shoaib can be seen baking the birthday cake.

Later, after cutting the cake the actress held an Instagram live session to interact with her fans. During the session, the actress appreciated the baking skills of Shoaib and said that it is prepared so wonderfully that it doesn't look like it is made by the first timer.

Shoaib and Dipika met on the set of their show Sasural Simar Ka, where the two played lead roles opposite each other.