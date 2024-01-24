Shoaib Bashir visa saga left 'emotional' Ben Stokes questioning England's tour to India

Ben Stokes was 'devastated' by England's setback (AP)

The storm over Shoaib Bashir’s visa delay continues to rage, as Ben Stokes revealed England had briefly considered refusing to travel to India ahead of Thursday's First Test.

The tourists this morning named a bold line-up for the series opener in Hyderabad, handing a Test debut to Tom Hartley as one of four spinners in their side, but Bashir was ruled out of contention after being forced to fly back to the UK in a bid to resolve the paperwork issue.

The uncapped spinner, who is a British Muslim of Pakistani descent, applied for his visa on December 11, but was still awaiting clearance to enter the country when the rest of the squad travelled to India from a pre-series camp in Abu Dhabi on Sunday without issue.

England initially hoped the problem could be resolved in the UAE and left a member of support staff with the Somerset youngster, but he was told to present his passport at the Indian High Commission in London.

Eventual confirmation of his visa arrived on Wednesday, with a flight back to Hyderabad scheduled for the weekend before, all being well, he returns to contention for the Second Test.

“When I first found out the news in Abu Dhabi, I did say we shouldn’t fly until Bash gets his visa, but that was a little bit tongue-in-cheek,” Stokes said this morning.

“I know it’s a way bigger thing, doing that. That was probably just [my] emotions around the whole thing. There was never a chance that we were not going to travel around this, but Bash knows he’s had our full support.

“I’m pretty devastated that Bash has had to go through this. As a leader, as a captain, when one of your teammates is affected by something like that, you do get a bit emotional. I know he’s back in London and a lot of people are jumping through hoops to try and get this through quicker. Hopefully, we’re going to see him here over the weekend.”

Political tensions between India and Pakistan remain high and the two countries do not meet outside of international tournaments, while Pakistani players are barred from the Indian Premier League.

Story continues

The Bashir saga, which has overshadowed the build-up to the five-Test series, is not without precedent, with Australia’s Pakistan-born opener Usman Khawaja also delayed arriving in India ahead of last year’s Test series between the sides.

In 2019, Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood was withdrawn from an England Lions tour to India over similar issues, while the Pakistan Cricket Board last year wrote to the International Cricket Council with complaints over the visa process for fans and journalists heading to the World Cup.

“I honestly feel for [Bashir],” said India’s captain Rohit Sharma. “Unfortunately, I don’t sit in the visa office to give you more details on that, but hopefully he can make it quickly, enjoy our country and play some cricket as well.

“It’s not easy for anyone. It could be one of our guys wanting to come to England and being denied.”

Bashir’s selection came as a major surprise when the squad for the tour was named last month, but the 20-year-old may well have been in contention to play, given England have selected every spinner at their disposal in anticipation of turning conditions in Hyderabad.

Lancashire left-armer Hartley will win his first cap as one of three specialist spinners alongside the fit-again Jack Leach and teenager Rehan Ahmed, while Joe Root is also expected to play a significant part with the ball.

“It’s very exciting for Tom to make his Test debut,” said Stokes. “I’m looking forward to seeing him out there and captaining him. He’s been very impressive in the build-up in Abu Dhabi.

“He bowls at a very difficult pace to be able to handle out here and he’s someone who gets a lot of natural variation. In India, that is sometimes the hardest thing to face.”

Mark Wood is England's only fast bowler for the First Test (Action Images via Reuters)

The spin-focus means England have gambled in naming Mark Wood as their only seamer, with Stokes not yet fit to bowl following knee surgery before Christmas.

“I don’t necessarily think it’s bold or brave, it’s just me and Baz [head coach Brendon McCullum] looking at the wicket and picking the XI that we think will give us the best chance,” Stokes said.

“You have always got to think that the ball is going to turn in India, but you don’t want to go in with any preconceived ideas. We have to adapt to whatever we have presented in front of us, with bat and ball.”

Ben Foakes has been recalled as wicket-keeper after almost a year out of the side, with Jonny Bairstow to bat at No5.