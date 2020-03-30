SHL Medical acquires Weibel CDS

ZUG, Switzerland , March 30, 2020 /CNW/ -- SHL Medical, a pioneer and technology frontrunner in the self-injection industry, announced its acquisition of Weibel CDS, a medical technology company offering products and solutions for drug delivery and novel packaging.

Weibel was established in Switzerland in 2010 as a private company specializing in customer-funded research and development of affordable, innovative, and user-friendly injection systems and devices. Weibel owns an impressive portfolio covering innovative packaging technologies and delivery systems for parenteral drugs for home, point-of-care, and clinical use.

"SHL Medical's acquisition of Weibel is based on a shared passion for innovation and precision. We felt a synergy between Weibel's cutting-edge technologies and SHL's experience in commercializing original designs. The integration will strengthen our ability to offer even more advanced drug delivery systems based on human-centered designs and functionality. We look forward to a stronger future based on this shared vision to make self-injection easier for patients worldwide," SHL Medical CEO Ulrich Faessler said.

"SHL has always been simultaneously innovative and dependable, factors that have put us in the vanguard of the industry," said Ralph Howald , chief technology officer at SHL Medical. "The addition of Weibel's talent and range of solutions for high-volume injection will not only add depth to our technical portfolio, but also give us greater reach in the self-injection market."

Weibel CEO Hans Peter Manser said: "We are excited to segue into one of the world's most prominent solutions providers of drug delivery systems. With SHL's experience and global outreach, Weibel will be able to accelerate our innovations for safer, easier, and faster drug delivery."

SHL Medical is one of the world's largest providers of autoinjectors. With the acquisition, SHL is expected to expand its portfolio of innovative drug delivery solutions for injection devices.

About SHL Medical

SHL is a world-leading designer, developer, and manufacturer of advanced drug delivery devices such as autoinjectors, pen injectors, and inhaler systems. SHL Medical has locations in Taiwan , Switzerland , Sweden , and the US and develops breakthrough drug delivery solutions for pharma and biotech clients globally. SHL is also invested in developing connected products and digital services for the healthcare industry.

About Weibel CDS

Weibel CDS is a privately owned Swiss medical technology company that specializes in research and development of patch injection systems and devices for the delivery of parenteral drugs. The company offers solutions in filling, production, and customization of its device product lines.

