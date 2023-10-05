SHL Consolidated Bhd. (KLSE:SHL) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

SHL Consolidated Bhd. (KLSE:SHL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase SHL Consolidated Bhd's shares before the 10th of October to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.12 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.12 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, SHL Consolidated Bhd has a trailing yield of 5.2% on the current stock price of MYR2.33. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. SHL Consolidated Bhd paid out 53% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 48% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that SHL Consolidated Bhd's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. So we're not too excited that SHL Consolidated Bhd's earnings are down 4.7% a year over the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. It looks like the SHL Consolidated Bhd dividends are largely the same as they were 10 years ago. If a company's dividend stays flat while earnings are in decline, this is typically a sign that it is paying out a larger percentage of its earnings. This can become unsustainable if earnings fall far enough.

The Bottom Line

Is SHL Consolidated Bhd worth buying for its dividend? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

However if you're still interested in SHL Consolidated Bhd as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with SHL Consolidated Bhd. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for SHL Consolidated Bhd that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

