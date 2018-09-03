Why Shkodran Mustafi's celebration could land him in trouble

Shkodran Mustafi goal celebration during Cardiff vs Arsenal risks FA punishment due to pro-Kosovo meaning

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi’s goal celebration against Cardiff City could land him in hot water with the FA.

Mustafi opened the scoring in the Gunners’ 3-2 victory at Cardiff – their first away win under Unai Emery – powering a header into the net from a corner.

As he wheeled away in delight, Mustafi produced the same celebration that got Arsenal team-mate Granit Xhaka and Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri in trouble at the World Cup.

READ MORE: I’m happy it happened – Klopp glad about Alisson error

READ MORE: Hazard prefers Sarri style to Mourinho or Conte

READ MORE: Why Mourinho does not fear United sack

The German international put his hands together and flapped them, which is thought to be in reference to the double-headed eagle on Albania’s flag.

Mustafi plays for Germany, but his family are Albanian, while Shaqiri and Xhaka play for Switzerland, but their roots are in Kosovo.

Xherdan Shaqiri was fined for this celebration during the World Cup

There is still plenty of ill-feeling between Albania and Serbia after conflict in Kosovo during the 1990s, and with Mustafi making the gesture towards Xhaka yesterday, the FA may take a dim view of the political symbol, viewed as pro-Kosovo

Despite talk of a suspension for the Swiss duo in the World Cup, Shaqiri and Xhaka were only handed fines, and Mustafi may end up regretting his celebration if the FA follow FIFA’s lead.