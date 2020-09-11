Shiv Sena Fell Into BJP’s ‘Trap’ With Reaction To Kangana Ranaut, Some Analysts Say

Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray with his son Aaditya and senior minister Eknath Shinde in a file photo

NAGPUR, Maharashtra: For some weeks now, political observers have been expecting Shiv Sena workers to hit the streets to express their anger. After all, the ‘provocations’ have been numerous: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut equating Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Arnab Goswami rolling up his sleeves and ‘daring’ Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to speak with him, attempts to drag Uddhav’s son Aaditya Thackeray into the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation.

Some years ago, it would have taken much less for the militantly chauvinistic party to indulge in physical violence, but the Shiv Sena’s response to all this has been muted, if not entirely civil. The day after the Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished parts of Ranaut’s office, party mouthpiece Saamana answered her video challenge with a petty ’Ukhaad diya’ splashed on its front page.

Some Shiv Sena workers landed up at the airport to protest Ranaut’s arrival but a senior party leader told HuffPost India that this was against Uddhav Thackeray’s orders.

“Some of our workers’ unions were too angry and went on their own to protest at the airport,” the Mumbai-based leader claimed on condition of anonymity.

Senior leader and Saamana editor Raut also put the party on the backfoot by using abusive language against the actor, who is now hypervisible on social media.

Otherwise, the party has mostly resorted to legal options such as privilege motions against Goswami and Ranaut in the Maharashtra assembly and even giving (short) notice to the actor before demolishing her office.

There is mixed opinion in the state over whether Ranaut managed to get an upper hand over Shiv Sena.

“Shiv Sena has changed its traditional ways and used legal means in this case. If using legal means and maintaining composure is being seen by some people at Shiv Sena’s weakness despite Kangana’s derogatory mention of the chief...

