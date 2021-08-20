Shiv Sena demands Centre to bring back Indians stranded in Afghanistan

Visuals of protest by Jammu and Kashmir unit of Shiv Sena (Photo/ANI)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 20 (ANI): Shiv Sena has demanded safe return of Indians stranded in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of Kabul ending a weeks-long offensive and resulting in the collapse of the democratically elected government.

Demanding the return of Indians Indians stranded in Afghanistan, Jammu and Kashmir unit of Shiv Sena held protest on Thursday. They raised slogans "Bring our brothers back" and "Bring Indians back".

While speaking to ANI, Manish Sahani, president of Shiv Sena Jammu and Kashmir unit said, "We appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure safe return of Indians from the Taliban-led Afghanistan. We are getting the information that, 200 Indians are stranded in Gurudwara Sahib in Kabul province of Afghanistan. We urge the government to bring them all back."

"The vigilance should be increased at the international borders of India and Pakistan, as there is a high probability of drug smuggling through the borders. The triple alliance of Pakistan, China and Taliban should not be trusted," he added.

The Indian Air Force has already evacuated around 180 passengers including its ambassador Afghanistan and all other diplomats.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and instructed all concerned officials to undertake all necessary measures to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian nationals from Afghanistan in the coming days.

Earlie, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had urged Indian nationals in Afghanistan to contact Special Afghanistan Cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from the war-ravaged country.

The MEA, in the past, has said the government is committed to the safe return of all Indian nationals from Afghanistan and will institute flight arrangements once Kabul airport is open for commercial operations. (ANI)