Shirtless intruder attacks resident who woke up during home break-in, WA police say

A shirtless man broke into a home near the University of Washington and assaulted a resident inside, police said.

Police responded to a home around 5 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, in Seattle near the 4700 block of 18th Ave. NE, the Seattle Police Department said.

Residents were woken up to an intruder inside their home, police said, and the man assaulted one person.

The man fled the area, and police said they have not been able to find him.

Surveillance footage caught the man on camera, showing him without a shirt and wearing pants.

An email alert about the assault was sent to University of Washington students — the second alert sent out in a week, KING-TV reported.

Police are trying to identify the man. Anyone with information can call the police tip line at 206-233-5000.

