Shirtless Channing Tatum Says He's 'So Happy Right Now' After Wrapping Latest Film Role

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum/Instagram

Channing Tatum has completed filming of Lost City of D.

On Friday, the 41-year-old actor shared a black-and-white shirtless selfie to commemorate the end of filming on the forthcoming project, which is scheduled to be released in theaters in April 2022.

"And just like that... our 1st Charlie yells 'and that's a wrap' .. and i feel myself coming back and the hair starts coming off," Tatum began the caption of his post. "And now time... time for all the things. Mine time."

Detailing that he is going to get "back to me before the next creative adventure into someone and somewhere else," the Magic Mike star added, "I'm so happy and easy right now."

"Breathing and gonna indulge in this life I've been blessed with. Be easy," Tatum concluded the post, which also features two other black-and-white images of himself getting a haircut in a makeup trailer.

RELATED: Channing Tatum to Play a Romance Novel Cover Model Alongside Sandra Bullock in Lost City of D

Lost City of D is an action-packed romantic comedy that will follow a romance novelist (Sandra Bullock) who dreads going on a book tour with the steamy cover model (Tatum) of her latest book.

However, things get much worse when a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into an adventure, where the two eventually fall for each other under very dangerous circumstances.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alongside Tatum and Bullock — who is producing the film through her company, Fortis Films — the movie will also star Daniel Radcliffe, Patti Harrison, Oscar Nunez and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

The film is directed by Aaron and Adam Nee and is based on a screenplay by Seth Gordon and Dana Fox.

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Channing Tatum Has a Message for Girl Dads: 'Go Into Her World'

Back in May, Tatum posted a playful Instagram photo of himself and Bullock, 57, posing while filming their upcoming movie.

In the photo, Tatum stands behind The Blind Side actress, who's wearing a plunging magenta sequin dress, while they strike a lightning bolt pose in the middle of shallow waters in what appears to be a tropical jungle. "This is no fun...no fun at all!" Tatum wrote in the caption, also including the hashtag "#LostCityOfD."

Two days prior to his snap with Bullock, Tatum posted a nude selfie of his rock-hard body to his Instagram Story, where he was seen taking the sexy snap in the mirror of a makeup trailer on the set of the film.

"You know when you in the make-up trailer a------- naked holding a towel over your junk you about to do some s--- on set that you gonna have to prepare ya mama for before she see the movie," the actor wrote, adding a strategically placed monkey emoji over his lower body.

Lost City of D is set to hit theaters next spring on April 15, 2022.