Shirley Ballas Says Fellow Judges Didn't Get Strictly Decision 'Quite Right': 'I Was Absolutely Mortified'

Ash Percival
·2 min read
Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood (Photo: BBC/Ray Burmiston)
Shirley Ballas has said she was “absolutely mortified” over the latest Strictly Come Dancing result, suggesting her fellow judges did not get the decision “quite right”.

The first dance-off of the new series saw Loose Women star Kaye Adams and Bros singer Matt Goss battle it out to avoid elimination, with Kaye ultimately sent home by Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.

During Sunday’s results show, Shirley admitted she would have voted to save Kaye and send Matt home, and opened up about her reasons for this during an appearance on The One Show on Wednesday.

“I just felt on the evening both couples made mistakes but the quality of Kaye was by far superior on that evening, and I was absolutely mortified that she left to be quite honest,” Shirley said.

“I love my fellow judges, and we’re all there to do a job, but that was one they didn’t quite get right.”

Shirley Ballas (Photo: BBC)
When asked if she and fellow judges come to blows over disagreements on the panel, Shirley said: “No, not at all.

“You know sometimes I’m just delighted when they can agree and it’s not my job to send somebody home.

“But [Adams] was, and had, the most beautiful movement. She was fluid and I like fluidity. So there you go.”

Kaye was voted off after landing in the dance-off with Matt Goss (Photo: BBC/Guy Levy)
Kaye became the first celebrity to be voted off this year’s Strictly after she failed to impress the judges and viewers with her performance of the Charleston to Music! Music! Music! with partner Kai Widdrington.

Matt had previously taken to the dancefloor with his partner Nadiya Bychkova with a Samba to Night Fever by the Bee Gees, which he had to perform once again in the dance-off.

Following the Loose Women panellist’s elimination, the remaining 14 couples will all be performing routines inspired by films at the weekend during the annual Movie Week special.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6.30pm on BBC One. 

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

