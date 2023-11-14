Shirley Ballas lost marks in competition for having 'revolting' stretch marks

Shirley Ballas

Strictly Come Dancing's Shirley Ballas has revealed she was told her stretch marks were "revolting" by a dance judge, six weeks after giving birth.

"It wasn't like it is today where everybody's got to walk on an eggshell to tell you something," the 63-year-old told the Radio Times podcast.

"I went back to dancing six weeks after having my baby.

"I was told: 'I marked you third as I refuse to look at the stretch marks on your back. I find it revolting.'"

She added: "I just accepted it, moved on and did what I needed to do - for me, it was character building."

Ballas, who is Strictly's head judge, said her experiences as a young dancer had meant she had to learn how to be less harsh when giving criticism herself.

"I had so many walls up from working in the industry for years. When we critique someone there's a frown and you're very direct."

She said her son told her that wouldn't work on British TV so gave her some tips about being constructive and smiling.

"'Maybe that way' rather than 'Your footwork sucks.' I think I do a pretty good job!"

Amy Dowden made her surprise appearance to read out Strictly's terms and conditions, last month

Ballas recently applauded professional dancer Amy Dowden for not wearing a wig in her first appearance on the show since starting cancer treatment.

The judge said Dowden showed courage by appearing with a shaved head.

"She's just an amazing young lady," she said.

"I applaud her for not wearing a wig because she wanted to shine light on cancer [for] young people.

"It took courage because she did have her wig there."

Nicknamed the Queen of Latin, Ballas took over the Strictly role from her former teacher Len Goodman in 2017.

She has spoken about online abuse since taking up the high profile position on one of the UK's most popular shows.

Last month she told Channel 5 that she had taken on a PA to filter her messages so she wouldn't have to see the most offensive ones.