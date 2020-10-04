Shirley Ballas: I had breast implants to try to save my marriage

Shirley Ballas has said she had breast implants in a bid to save her marriage, calling it “the sorriest day of my life”.

Strictly Come Dancing’s head judge was married to Texan ballroom dancer Corky Ballas between 1985 and 2007 and the pair have a 34-year-old son, Mark.

Ballas, 60, told the The Mail on Sunday’s You magazine that her ex-husband’s alleged controlling behaviour during their relationship prompted her to have breast augmentation.

The Strictly Come Dancing judges (Guy Levy/PA) More

She said: “I thought ‘This is a man who really loves me.’ Little did I know.

“He had multiple girlfriends, even when I moved to America. I gave up my life for that man.’

“He’d say ‘You’re too fat. What’s that mole on your chin? Your nose is crooked, you need a nose job. Your breasts are too small.’

“I had breast implants done to try to save my marriage. It was the sorriest day of my life.”

Last year, Ballas had her breast augmentation reversed and a potentially dangerous capsule removed.

She also recalled fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood making fun of her by telling a live event she had flashed her “fake boobs” at producers during her audition for Strictly.

She said: “I thought it was disgraceful. I asked for a meeting. I told him a bit about my history then I ended with ‘I don’t need people like you to make me feel bad about myself, I’m more than capable of doing that myself.’

“He sent a beautiful bouquet of flowers with an apology, which I thought was sensitive and sweet. He’s treated me with the utmost respect since.”