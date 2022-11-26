Shirlene Miller, Town Topic chef and KC icon for 47 years, dies at 85

Matti Gellman
·4 min read

On a warm Friday night in July of 1981, Shirlene Watkins Miller clocked into the Town Topic Hamburgers kitchen on Broadway Boulevard, ready to spend another graveyard shift showing her 15-year-old daughter how to properly clean dishes.

But less than a mile south, two glass walkways in the lobby of one of the most popular luxury hotels in Kansas City had just collapsed.

It was 8 p.m., about an hour after the Hyatt Regency hotel’s two suspended glass walkways crashed into the lobby during a big band dance contest, killing 114 people and injuring more than 200 others. Dust clouded the air. Sirens blared as police rushed to the scene and firefighters worked feverishly with pickaxes, shovels and their hands to rescue people.

Miller, her hands steady, just fired up the grill, a reservoir of calm in a sea of panic.

It was her constant, a secret weapon for everything from crowds of people waiting in three hour lines to wayward travelers showing up alone. Since starting work in the early 60’s, she’d watched the city around her change from behind the Town Topic counter, often taking orders, cooking burgers and making conversation. To the many who passed by calling her “Mom” or “Mama”, she was a safe place.

‘We knew she loved us’

Miller came to Kansas City by way of Pea Ridge, Arkansas, where she was born in 1937, and then St. Louis, where she met her late husband, Marvin Miller, as a teenager. The couple had seven children and later on, many more grandchildren.

When her youngest child turned one in 1962, she used her experience as a waitress to get a job at Town Topic.

Her daughter, Roberta Collins, remembers Miller calling everybody at the diner “Babe.”

“The more they’d come in the more she’d learn their names and their families,” Collins said. “She’d stand behind the counter when we weren’t busy and just chit chat back and forth with them.”

When Collins was young, she worked beside her mother, like many of Miller’s children and grandchildren.

“She’d say get over here and do these damn dishes,” Collins said.

At the age of four or five, Collins’ daughter, Shirlene Stalker, also went to work.

“You gotta be busy, you gotta bus some dishes, you gotta take out the trash, make shakes. You gotta do something to work for this family. Nothing’s free,” Stalker said, smiling and mimicking her grandmother’s gestures.

“I’d bring her with me and let her stand at the sink,” Collins said, chuckling. “When you were working with mom and you needed your ass chewed, she’d give it to you.”

Young Shirlene Miller at an unknown time, standing in the Town Topic kitchen on Broadway Boulevard.
Young Shirlene Miller at an unknown time, standing in the Town Topic kitchen on Broadway Boulevard.

As a boy, Bob Miller remembers cooking with “Mama” in Town Topic, and in one instance, sliding a freshly fried grilled cheese across the counter, only for it to splatter onto the floor in front of a customer. They all laughed.

“She had a good sense of humor,” Bob Miller said. “And I’ll tell you what, more than anything, she was compassionate.”

Both he and Roberta worked with her to make coffee, hamburgers and hot chocolate for first responders in the nights that followed the tragic Hyatt Regency collapse.

“It was somber and hectic,” Collins said.

“[Police] had the bodies all over the sidewalk. It was terrible,” Bob Miller said.

But Shirlene Miller was accustomed to the chaos.

“The down and outs, mom would get them a cup of coffee and let them stay there. Then she’d turn to me and say ‘Later on why don’t you give them a sandwich?’” he said. Then she’d pull out her purse out from the cabinet and slyly drop cash in the register, Bob Miller remembered.

“Sometimes I’d be a little critical of the people coming by all dirty,” Bob Miller said. “And she’d say, no matter how they dress or what they look like we’re all human beings and deserve respect and kindness.”

In Shirlene Miller’s 47 years working at Town Topic, she’d seen everything. Her family said a wedding was officiated under the diner’s neon sign; her granddaughter went into labor while eating chili at the counter; drunk brawls were broken up on her watch, at one point with a sugar shaker; people running from trouble found refuge behind her counter. She made burgers for young, displaced kids and offered many others without a home a place to rest.

She retired in 2009 after struggling with pressure ulcers in her legs from standing all night. She spent the following years with family and going to the casino. She died at the age of 85 on Nov. 16.

Her service was attended by many, all tearfully sharing different versions of Shirlene Miller’s crazy adventures. Some imagined she was drinking a beer somewhere with her husband, looking down at her loved ones and wondering why they were so emotional.

“She never said I love you,” said Bob Miller. “She’d say ‘I know’, because we knew she loved us and that we loved her.”

Shirlene Miller cooking at Town Topic on Broadway Boulevard.
Shirlene Miller cooking at Town Topic on Broadway Boulevard.

Latest Stories

  • Estonian Foreign Minister Sends Handcuffs to The Hague to Await Wagner Boss Following Sledgehammer Stunt

    In a video released on Friday, November 25, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said he would send handcuffs to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to await Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group.Reinsalu’s video came after Prigozhin arranged for a sledgehammer, partially coated in what resembled blood, to be delivered to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, in response to a resolution declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, according to reporting by OCCRP.Several MEPs have called for Wagner, which has sent mercenaries to Ukraine, to be placed on an EU list of terror groups.“This week Prigozhin sent a bloodshed hammer to [the] European Parliament after parliament recognized Russia as a terrorist sponsor,” Reinsalu said in his video beside a red case containing handcuffs. “I will send these handcuffs to [The] Hague, International Criminal Court headquarters, where they are going to wait [for] Prigozhin and his accomplices for the crimes against [the] Ukrainian people.”Earlier this month, a Telegram channel associated with Wagner posted a video claiming to show one of their fighters being executed with a sledgehammer after he defected to Ukraine. Storyful confirmed the existence of the video, but could not verify its authenticity.The BBC reported that Prigozhin, in a statement, described the video as “excellent directorial work that’s watchable in one sitting”.“I think this movie is called A Dog’s Death for a Dog,” he said, as cited by the BBC.Novaya Gazeta, an independent Russian newspaper based in Latvia, reported that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the video.“We don’t know what it is or if it’s real. It’s none of our business,” Peskov said, Novaya Gazeta reported. Credit: Urmas Reinsalu via Storyful

  • Irene Cara, 'Fame' and 'Flashdance... What a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 63

    Irene Cara, the iconic ’80s singer-actress best known for the soundtrack smashes “Fame” and “Flashdance… What a Feeling,” has died. She was 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of he family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” the singer’s spokesperson said in a statement early Saturday. “The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, […]

  • A case no one believed: Canadian Bernie Langille's shocking true-crime murder investigated in documentary

    Jackie Torrens' documentary "Bernie Langille Wants to Know What Happened to Bernie Langille" investigates the mysterious death of Cpl. Bernie Langille in 1968.

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Seahawks happy to be home for a while, set to host Raiders

    SEATTLE (AP) — There was an underrated aspect to what the Seattle Seahawks accomplished through their first 10 games and their surprising surge to the top of the NFC West. They did most of it away from home and flew plenty of miles in the process — most recently to Germany, where they lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before their bye week. That changes beginning Sunday, when the Seahawks (6-4) return to Lumen Field and host the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle, which is tied with San Fra

  • Devils top Oilers, tie franchise mark with 13th straight win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Hischier had three assists and the New Jersey Devils beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Monday night to match a franchise record with their 13th consecutive win. Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer, Damon Severson, Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Devils, who haven’t lost since Oct. 24 against Washington. Vitek Vanecek made 27 saves. Jack Hughes had two assists for the Devils. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the Oilers, beaten twice by New Jersey dur

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Bear scores winner, Canucks rally, surprise Avalanche 4-3

    DENVER (AP) — Ethan Bear snapped a tie with 8 minutes to go, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the injury-plagued Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Trailing by a goal entering the third, Sheldon Dries tied it for Vancouver before Bear ripped a shot past Pavel Francouz on a 4-on-4 moments after Colorado's Cale Makar was called for interference. Bo Horvat scored his 16th goal for the Canucks in the opener of a three-game trip. Ilya Mikheyev also scored, and Spencer Martin stopped 33 shots in

  • Toronto FC paves the way for return of Spanish midfielder Víctor Vázquez

    Toronto FC has selected Víctor Vázquez in Stage 2 of the Major League Soccer re-entry draft, paving the way for the Spanish midfielder's second stint with the club. The 35-year-old Vázquez joined TFC ahead of the 2017 MLS season and helped the Reds to a treble with victories in the MLS Cup, the Supporters’ Shield and the Canadian Championship. Vázquez returned for the 2018 season but was limited to 21 games due to injury and joined Qatar's Al-Arabi Sports Club after the campaign. He had 18 goals

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • John Tortorella on today's NHL: 'It's a young, dumb league'

    John Tortorella was once again a quote machine in a pre-game interview with the NHL on TNT crew before his Philadelphia Flyers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

  • Player's Own Voice podcast: Canada's Aaron Brown has sharp ideas about business of track

    Canadian Sprinter Aaron Brown is a quick thinker. Not just in the literal sense — he has perfected physical speed, as befits a world champion 4x100-metre relay racer. But every track and field athlete tries to do that. What sets Brown apart is how he analyzes and dissects the entire economic model of high-performance sport. For someone who is so ready to reassure that he isn't a radical, a lot of Brown's questions might rattle nerves among the money managers at the peak of the Olympic pyramid. B

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Devils' franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to end Wednesday night as the Toronto Maple Leafs won 2-1 in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. John Tavares and Pontus Holmberg scored first-period goals as Toronto became the first team to beat the Devils (16-4) since Washington knocked them off on Oct. 24. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton scored a good goal on a tip in front with 5:08 to play to bring the sellout crow

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • DeRozan scores 28 as Bulls stop Celtics' 9-game win streak

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 and the Chicago Bulls stopped Boston’s nine-game win streak, beating the Celtics 121-107 on Monday night. Patrick Williams scored a season-high 17, and the Bulls made it look rather easy against the team with the NBA’s best record. They led by 13 at halftime, got it up to 21 in the third quarter and withstood a push to come away with the win after dropping four straight and five of six. DeRozan, who scored 41 in Friday’s loss to

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return