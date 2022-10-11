Shirethorn House: Final exhibition marks Black History Month

Pritti Mistry - BBC News
·2 min read
Michael Barnes-Wynters
The exhibition at Shirethorn House is one of the last before artists leave the building on 21 October

Artwork to mark Black History Month is one of the final exhibitions on display at a transformed derelict building before it closes later this month.

A portrait of Christopher Alder, who died in police custody in Hull in 1998, is among the works at Shirethorn House.

The venue, in Hull's Prospect Street, has been used by artists since 2021 but is set to be converted into flats.

Artist Michael Barnes-Wynters said discrimination had "not gone away" since Mr Alder's death.

He said the exhibition also explored his own personal experiences and Jamaican heritage.

"In essence it's about the skin that I am in," he said.

"There are things that I cannot get away with in the skin that I'm in, things that those in a white skin can get away with, simple as."

Mr Alder, an ex-paratrooper, choked while handcuffed and lying face down on the floor in a Hull police station.

His sister has campaigned for justice for more than 20 years.

An inquest found he was unlawfully killed but no one has been held accountable for his death.

Mr Barnes-Wynters said Mr Alder's death and that of 24-year-old Chris Kaba, who was fatally shot by a Met Police officer on 5 September, should never be forgotten.

He said: "[Since] Christopher Alder's death in this city, how much has changed? Where are we now?

"It's forever ongoing.

"It's a conversation that should never go away."

There are rows of afro combs drawn across the building's frontage, which Mr Barnes-Wynters said is "the most powerful symbol in my eyes", adding: "The afro comb is one object that you can identify as a person in this skin."

The exhibition marks the end of the arts hub at Shirethorn House, which is due to be demolished in 2023.

More than 55 artists have been given notice to leave the premises by 21 October.

Andy Mowbray, Managing Director of Ferensway Developments, which is involved in the building's redevelopment, said converting it into flats would be a "next step in city centre living".

Artist closing the door of Shirethorn House
Shirethorn House is due to be demolished in the spring of 2023

