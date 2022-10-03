Shirethorn House: Artists say leaving Hull hub is 'great shame'

Artists who transformed a huge derelict building into a creative hub say it is a "blow" the community is being disbanded a year after moving in.

Shirethorn House, in Hull's Prospect Street, had been empty until 2021 but is set to be converted into flats.

More than 55 creative practitioners have been given notice to leave the premises by 21 October.

East Street Arts, which procures empty buildings for artists, said losing the space was "a great shame" for the city.

All three floors of Shirethorn House are being used by practitioners from different disciplines including visual arts, dance and virtual reality.

Empire Property, which owns the building, said it was due to be demolished with the work set to begin in spring 2023.

Artists in Shirethorn said they were "devastated and heart-broken" to leave the 4,366 sq m (47,000 sq ft) space with nowhere to go.

Artist Michael Barnes-Wynters described the building as a "buzzing arts hub"

Richard Lees said the space had brought "communities together", especially those from minority backgrounds.

"Fingers crossed somehow that will carry on in one form or another," he added.

Marianne Lewsley-Stier said the artists were exploring other options and "trying to find solutions".

East Street Arts says the temporary or "meanwhile" space is the biggest in the country

Artists said the large venue allowed them to "exchange ideas and collaborate"

Frank Lamb, of Leeds-based East Street Arts, said the enormous size of the premises made the project "unique" and losing it "is a blow on progress we've been seeing".

He said: "Shirethorn has been a physical hub for all the engagement work like dance lessons, circus skills and open studios. I think to lose a space where people can go and engage with the arts in the city centre is such a shame."

The office space, which is above a charity shop and training centre, is a local landmark

He said the organisation was looking for similar spaces in Hull but the affordability of rent could mean some artists may be priced out, given the cost of living crisis.

Andy Mowbray, Managing Director of Ferensway Developments, which is involved in the redevelopment project, said: "This project will help to reconnect people with the city centre as a place to live again and show that there are great experiences to be had here."

