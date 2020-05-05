Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) Limited's (HKG:312) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) (HKG:312) has had a rough three months with its share price down 13%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Shirble Department Store Holdings (China)'s ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) is:

6.1% = CN¥137m ÷ CN¥2.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each HK$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made HK$0.06 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learnt that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Shirble Department Store Holdings (China)'s Earnings Growth And 6.1% ROE

At first glance, Shirble Department Store Holdings (China)'s ROE doesn't look very promising. However, the fact that the its ROE is quite higher to the industry average of 4.8% doesn't go unnoticed by us. Particularly, the substantial 23% net income growth seen by Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) over the past five years is impressive . Bear in mind, the company does have a moderately low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. Therefore, the growth in earnings could also be the result of other factors. Such as- high earnings retention or the company belonging to a high growth industry.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Shirble Department Store Holdings (China)'s growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 4.4% in the same period, which is great to see.

SEHK:312 Past Earnings Growth May 5th 2020

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) is 26%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 74%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) has paid dividends over a period of nine years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Shirble Department Store Holdings (China)'s performance. Specifically, we like that it has been reinvesting a high portion of its profits at a moderate rate of return, resulting in earnings expansion. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. You can see the 1 risk we have identified for Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

