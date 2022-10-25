The ships full of gas waiting off Europe’s coast

Chris Baraniuk - Technology of Business reporter
·6 min read
LNG Liquefied Natural Gas tank ship, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain
LNG tankers carry gas worth tens of millions of dollars

The huge tankers are waiting. Off the coasts of Spain, Portugal, the UK and other European nations lie dozens of giant ships packed full of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Cooled to roughly -160C for transportation, the fossil fuel is in very high demand. Yet the ships remain at sea with their prized cargo.

After invading Ukraine in February, Russia curtailed gas supplies to Europe, sparking an energy crisis that sent the price of gas soaring. That led to fears of energy shortages and eye-watering bills for consumers.

"It's built up for about, I would say, five to six weeks," says Augustin Prate, vice president of energy and commodity markets at Kayrros, one of many observers who has watched the situation unfold.

He and colleagues track ships via AIS (Automatic Identification System) signals, which are broadcast by vessels to receivers, including on satellites.

"Clearly it's a big story," he says.

So why are ships loaded with LNG just hanging around Europe, exactly? The answer, as you might have guessed, is a little complicated.

Someone else who has watched the accumulation of vessels is Fraser Carson, a research analyst at Wood Mackenzie. This month, he counted 268 LNG ships on the water worldwide - noticeably above the one-year average of 241. Of those currently at sea, 51 are in the vicinity of Europe.

He explains that European nations plunged into a gas-buying spree over the summer that aimed to fill onshore storage tanks with gas. This was to ensure that heaps of fuel would be available to cover energy needs this winter.

The original target was to fill storage facilities to 80% of their total capacity by 1 November. That target has been met, and exceeded, far ahead of schedule. The latest data suggests storage is now at nearly 95% in total.

Imported LNG has played a key role in getting Europe to this point.

But as LNG continues to be brought ashore, demand for facilities that heat the liquid and turn it back into gas remains high. There aren't very many such plants in Europe, partly because the continent has long relied on gas delivered via pipelines from Russia instead.

So that's one reason why LNG ships are waiting around - some are queuing for access to regasification terminals. In the meantime, Germany and the Netherlands have invested in new regasification facilities. Some, rapidly built using converted LNG ships pinned to docksides, are expected to become operational within months.

On top of this bottleneck, less gas is getting used up in Europe than it otherwise might at present because the weather has been very mild well into October.

Antoine Halff, co-founder of Kayrros
Market conditions favour keeping an LNG tanker at sea, says Antoine Halff

Plus, as Antoine Halff, co-founder of Kayrros notes, industrial activities that rely on gas have relaxed. This is something he and his colleagues track by scouring satellite images of factories.

"There's been a very dramatic reduction in cement and steel production in Europe," he says.

It all means that a market situation called contango has emerged for LNG, says Mr Carson. That is, when the future price of a commodity is higher than today's price.

"You would get a higher price for a delivery for January than you would in November," he explains.

Michelle Wiese Bockmann, markets editor and analyst at the shipping journal Lloyd's List, says that just by waiting to deliver in December rather than November, the difference in profit could be in the order of tens of millions of dollars per shipment.

LNG storage units at Grain LNG importation terminal, on the Isle of Grain on August 22, 2022 in Rochester, England.
European nations have been trying to fill their LNG storage facilities

While it is possible that buyers elsewhere in the world could snap up the cargoes of some waiting ships, meaning they might leave and head to Asia, for example, it may yet benefit Europe to have a glut of LNG literally floating around.

Some observers say having the ships wait around is partly a good thing - you want the gas to be available when you need it.

The only spanner in the works is the sobering sums involved. Feverish demand for gas means that countries have already paid extraordinary amounts to secure it.

Germany spent 49.5bn euros (£43.25bn) on imports between January and August, according to the Reuters news agency. That's compared to 17.1bn euros during the same period in 2021.

This is "market forces" at work, says Ms Bockmann. But she emphasises that European nations are "in the best possible position that they could be [in], given the geopolitical situation".

Mr Carson agrees, adding: "In terms of what can actually be done at the moment, the market has responded appropriately."

LNG tanker Rudolf Samoylovich, moors at the dock of the Montoir-de-Bretagne LNG Terminal near Saint-Nazaire, western France, on March 10, 2022.
Having LNG vessels nearby could be beneficial for Europe if there is a cold snap

The real question is what happens next. With gas secured for the coming weeks at least, the price of the commodity in Europe has begun to fall.

Benchmark gas prices in Europe have fallen dramatically since August, but are still more than twice the price they were this time last year.

However, further disruptions to supply and very cold winter months could potentially change the picture yet again.

There's also the global situation to consider. Heightened demand for LNG imports in Europe has boosted competition for gas around the world. Countries such as Pakistan and Bangladesh that rely on LNG, but which have less financial leverage in the market, have been stung by the current situation.

In general, some LNG that might traditionally have gone to Asia has this year sailed to Europe. It has effectively been "a huge game of musical chairs", says Mr Halff.

But some Asian nations, notably China, Japan and South Korea, which also use a lot of LNG, will likely seek significant imports in the colder months, potentially fuelling competition between continents.

For Corey Grindal, chief operating officer and head of worldwide trading at LNG producer Cheniere, what's happening in the LNG market is "a very short-term phenomenon".

More technology of business:

Diversification of energy supplies in Europe should ease things in the coming years.

He adds that the vast majority of his firm's LNG output this year has already been sold and that Cheniere's production should rise from 45 million tonnes to 55 million tonnes by around 2026.

The current bonanza over gas has concerned some who argue that pivoting to renewables would be better for the planet and possibly more reliable.

"Renewable deployments is great. I am [all] for doing the right thing for the planet that we live on," says Mr Grindal.

However, he argues that the need for gas to heat people's homes and generate electricity is immediate. "We need it today," he says.

What happens tomorrow depends, in varying degrees, on the war in Ukraine, the weather, the rise of renewables, global demand for gas - and hundreds of ships full of LNG sailing either east or west.

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Needs $17 Billion of Aid Now as War Goes On

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged allies to provide $17 billion of financial aid now, while Russia’s war rages on, and much more once the conflict ends and the rebuilding begins.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersAdidas to End Kanye West Partnership After ControversiesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoo

  • A midterm election rally in the stock market is unlikely this year as the Fed's rate hikes and recession risk weigh on investors, BlackRock says

    "We see a bigger problem for stocks than any potential positives from the midterm election outcome: a looming recession."

  • A pivot on the Fed's balance sheet reduction plans could be a bullish driver of stocks next year. Here's what to know.

    Investors should be on the lookout for signs of quantitative tinkering next year. This and more, in today's edition of the Opening Bell newsletter.

  • Fed's Bullard, Evans, show two paths to the same policy rate

    Charles Evans and James Bullard are the U.S. Federal Reserve's longest-serving monetary policymakers, a pair of PhD economists who've been at the center of central bank debates through two acute crises and often approached the job from markedly different perspectives. Where Evans, president of the Chicago Fed, calls himself a "hopeless romantic" about the longstanding economic concept known as the Phillips Curve as a useful guide to policymaking, with its tradeoff between inflation and unemployment, Bullard, head of the St. Louis Fed, dislikes the idea, puts more weight on psychology and expectations, and has toyed with different notions about what's really behind changes in the price level. But they've come up with roughly the same spot for at least an initial stopping point if the economy performs as expected of around 4.6% that they - at least for now - feel will lower inflation, and where they'd be willing to hold policy steady barring any further inflation surprises.

  • China's richest people lost about $13 billion in just one day due to a market sell-off after President Xi Jinping secured a third term

    The evaporation in wealth came as investors fear President Xi Jinping's top-down management of the economy will continue to weigh on the economy.

  • Florida Puts Raging MAGA Moms on Book-Banning Council

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIn the name of “curriculum transparency,” Florida’s Republican-controlled state government has appointed several anti-gay and anti-mask conspiracy theorists to take charge of a new effort at public schools: banning books.This hastily assembled censorship council—tasked with retraining public school librarians to abide by new restrictions—is the latest ploy in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ crusade to upend the state’s education system.But the counci

  • St Louis: Three dead, seven injured after school shooting

    Police "quickly stopped" a 19-year-old former student who opened fire in a Missouri public school.

  • India GST: The ‘cheesy’ row over pizza toppings tax in India

    India's nationwide uniform tax generates more than $17bn a month. But experts say it's too complex.

  • The sand doodler who conquered her Somali Islamic critics

    Nujuum Hashi has overcome traditional prejudice to become a respected artist in Somalia.

  • Justice Department charges 2 Chinese intel officers with trying to obstruct probe into Huawei

    The Department of Justice on Monday unsealed charges against two Chinese intelligence officers who allegedly worked to obstruct the DOJ's investigation of the telecommunications giant Huawei. This case is one of three that the DOJ has unsealed against 13 individuals associated with the Chinese government, 11 of which are intelligence officers, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Monday. The indictment in the obstruction case related to Huawei accuses Chinese intelligence agents Guochun He and Zheng Wang of "attempt[ing] to direct a person they believed they recruited as an asset" inside a U.S. government law enforcement agency "to obtain confidential information regarding witnesses, trial evidence and potential new charges to be brought against [Huawei] for the purpose of obstructing justice."

  • Review: Ted Kennedy, in a new biography, is better — and worse — than you thought

    John A. Farrell's new biography, 'Ted Kennedy: A Life,' unearths new information about Chappaquiddick in a warts-and-all portrait of the late senator.

  • A secretive fleet of ships is poised to move Russian oil under the radar after EU sanctions kick in

    A fleet of ships amassed under shady circumstances will likely be used to help keep Russian oil flowing once EU sanctions take hold in December, Bloomberg reported.

  • The Chinese economic growth model ‘as we know it is over,’ China Beige Book CEO says

    Leland Miller, China Beige Book Co-Founder & CEO, and Keith Krach, Chairman of the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outcome of the Chinese Communist Party congress, the party's priorities, Xi Jinping consolidating his leadership and appointing loyalists to the politburo, and what that means for geopolitical stability.&nbsp;

  • China makes it easier for firms to borrow from overseas as yuan drops

    China's central bank and foreign exchange regulator on Tuesday raised the cross-border macro prudential adjustment ratio for corporates and financial institutions, making it easier for domestic firms to raise funds from overseas markets. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement it raised a parameter on cross-border corporate financing under its macro-prudential assessments to 1.25 from 1.

  • Leslie Jordan: Will and Grace star dies aged 67

    US media reported the actor died after being involved in a car crash on Monday.

  • Russia Ramps Up Oil Exports To Turkey, India, And China Ahead Of EU Ban

    Moscow is ramping up oil exports to Turkey, India and China before the EU’s December 5 sanctions go into place

  • IEA: The Current Energy Crisis Is Unprecedented

    The head of the IEA has said that we are experiencing the world’s first truly global energy crisis and suggested that things will only get worse next year

  • Rouble steadies near 61 vs dollar with upcoming rate decision in focus

    The Russian rouble stabilised on Monday, supported by a favourable month-end tax period and the prospect of upcoming dividend payments, which also pushed stocks higher, as investors looked ahead to Friday's central bank rate decision. The rouble is buttressed by a month-end tax period that usually sees export-focused firms convert foreign exchange revenues into roubles to pay domestic tax liabilities. The role of tax payments and dividends of Russian companies payable in November should help the rouble continue its general strengthening trend towards 60 against the greenback, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

  • UPDATE 2-World is in its 'first truly global energy crisis' - IEA's Birol

    Tightening markets for liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide and major oil producers cutting supply have put the world in the middle of "the first truly global energy crisis", the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday. Rising imports of LNG to Europe amid the Ukraine crisis and a potential rebound in Chinese appetite for the fuel will tighten the market as only 20 billion cubic meters of new LNG capacity will come to market next year, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said during the Singapore International Energy Week. At the same time the recent decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, to cut 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of output is a "risky" decision as the IEA sees global oil demand growth of close to 2 million bpd this year, Birol said.

  • China to promote foreign investment in manufacturing

    China said on Tuesday it will promote foreign investment with a focus on manufacturing industries, after President Xi Jinping called in China to "win the battle" in core technologies during the Communist Party Congress that ended over the weekend. China will encourage foreign enterprises to invest in high-tech equipment and components, according to a statement published on the website of National Development and Reform Commission, China's powerful planning agency.