Shipping Forecast's Susan Rae says life can be lonely with early onset Alzheimer's

Susan Rae's children set up a fundraising campaign for her care as she doesn't qualify for help

Susan Rae has said life in sheltered accommodation can be “lonely” as she battles early onset Alzheimer’s disease.

The former BBC radio presenter has opened up about the moment she was diagnosed by a doctor in March last year, aged just 66, and how her life has since changed.

She has been living in an assisted retirement facility since June - where she said she is one of the youngest residents.

It comes after hundreds of fans donated more than £40,000 in five days after her sons set up a crowdfunding campaign to help pay for her care.

Rae, from Dundee, has been left unable to work after her 30-year freelancing career at the broadcaster, where she narrated programs for the World Service.

Speaking to Paddy O’Connell on BBC Radio 4’s Broadcasting House on Sunday, Rae said she has “lost friends” since moving into the new space.

She said the decision was “taken by my sons,” adding: “I did feel a bit forlorn because I’m one of the youngest people here. I just did as I was told.”

Asked if she is in the best place in her life as she can be, she said: “Looking after myself physically and that kind of stuff, I can do all those kinds of things but mostly you get kind of lonely if you’re here on your own.

“I mean there are other people to see and other things but I’ve lost a lot of my friends. I haven’t physically lost them but I’ve missed being at the BBC with all my friends. That’s the biggest thing.”

Rae also said that asking her friends to come and visit “makes me feel 103 years old” and “a bit pathetic”.

More forgetful

The former broadcaster “gradually” noticed becoming more forgetful, especially at work, before describing the experience of being diagnosed as “grim”.

She told O’Connell: “Part of my condition is that things do go over your head. You think: ‘Oh well, you know, meh’. And then it did start sinking in and I thought: ‘Oh blimey’. I was quite teary after. I was very sorry for myself.”

On what her future looks like, she joked: “More chocolate”, before adding: “Physically I’m very strong and in some ways that’s a good thing and in other ways you wish your brain was a great deal stronger than your physical body. I mean many of the inmates around here - it’s a good retirement for them but I never thought of retiring."

Her sons Rory and Finn Cargill set up the Just Giving page last week to raise £45,000 for their mum, who does not qualify for state-funded full care but did not have the finances saved up.

In a message on the webpage, they wrote: “Our subsequent struggles to secure even the necessities for her has shown us up close how truly broken the care system is in this country - and how self-sufficient those fighting health conditions have to be without the nest egg we're presumed to have.”

Unaffordable care

The pair said they set up the fundraiser because her needs have recently grown and the cost of care has become unaffordable to their family.

“Shockingly, she is considered to be ineligible to receive any benefits that acknowledge her condition," they wrote. "Someone who has brought nothing but light into the world deserves so much better.

“We're turning to our friends and family to build a secure foundation of support. The figure proposed is based on the cost of a year of home-visit care and food delivery services. Any stretch figure will go towards saving for mum's future.

"Our mum has effortlessly made friends wherever she goes all her life. We hope this reaches as many of them as possible so we can send her a huge message of love."

Rae told O’Connell that she has been “overwhelmed” by the flood of donations, joking that it would keep her in “beer and cigarettes”.

“I just want to say that this has been the most extraordinary moment about all of this,” she said.

“I’m overwhelmed actually. All these people have been in touch with lovely messages. People are generally great and thank you so much. I’m so chuffed, thank you.”