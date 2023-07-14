Shipping forecast may become a ‘dodo’ as BBC Test Match Special laments its passing

Radio coverage of England cricket matches has long been marked by the commentators handing over to the forecast - Gareth Copley/Getty

BBC Radio 4’s shipping forecast could “become a dodo” when the closure of long wave ends the tradition of it interrupting the cricket, commentators have warned.

Coverage of England cricket matches on the station’s 198 frequency has long been marked by the commentators handing over to the iconic seafaring forecast, even during pivotal Ashes moments, to the delight of long-time listeners.

But the impending closure of the 198 frequency means shipping forecast broadcasts will halve from four a day to two, while Test Match Special (TMS) will be moved permanently to Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, meaning the two programmes will never overlap again.

Cricket commentators have now joined the backlash against it, warning that the separation will cause the shipping update, famed for regional names such as “Dogger”, “Viking” and “German Bight”, to decrease in popularity.

Jim Maxwell, a regular guest commentator on TMS, from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, went viral on social media for handing over to the shipping forecast with great gusto during the 2019 Ashes.

Jim Maxwell went viral on social media for handing over to the shipping forecast with great gusto during the 2019 Ashes - Heathcliff O'Malley

Lamenting no longer being able to do so, the 72-year-old said: “The shipping forecast has only become really famous for those who aren’t interested in it at all because of what happened four years ago.

“Most of the team are rather droll about it so I thought, let’s give it a bit of profile. It must be important to someone [or] why the heck are we having it?

“I’m sorry if I’m a bit overblown on it but it won’t last for much longer because it’s going to become a dodo.”

Fellow commentator Simon Mann replied on the BBC’s TMS podcast: “That’s right. No longer will we be broadcasting on Radio 4 long wave… after this summer.”

The shipping forecast was established by Vice-Adml Robert FitzRoy, the first professional weather forecaster, captain of HMS Beagle and founder of the Met Office.

Distinctive names

The forecast took on its current form in 1949 – including most of the 31 distinctive names for nautical areas around the coast of Great Britain and Ireland.

Its long-wave signal can be received clearly at sea all around the British Isles regardless of time of day or radio conditions, unlike FM, which struggles to reach beyond 12 miles from land.

However, the BBC has announced it is to stop scheduling separate content for long wave in anticipation of the closure of the platform, owned and operated by a third party, because of its ageing technology.