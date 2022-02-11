Shipping firm CMA CGM to stop transporting plastic waste

PARIS (Reuters) - Global shipping group CMA CGM said on Friday it will stop transporting plastic waste on its vessels from June 1 to help curb pollution.

One of the world's largest container lines, the French-based firm said it currently carries the equivalent of about 50,000 standard containers of plastic waste per year.

Plastic has become a focus of international negotiations on pollution as the oil derivative has filled refuse sites and littered oceans. Some countries have moved to ban imports of such waste.

In its announcement made during the One Ocean Summit hosted by France, CMA CGM said its halting of plastic waste transport would help curb flows to destinations where sorting and recycling are not guaranteed.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)