Update on Will Shipley’s future with Clemson football team

Clemson running back Will Shipley’s long-term future is TBD.

But coach Dabo Swinney had one important update Tuesday.

Shipley will play in the Dec. 29 Gator Bowl against Kentucky before announcing plans for his future, Swinney said. Shipley, a junior and co-starter at running back, could return for his senior year, enter the NFL Draft or transfer.

In an interview last month, Shipley didn’t rule out any of those options, emphasizing that he’d meet with his family as he considered his options.

But he’ll suit up at least one more time for the Tigers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.