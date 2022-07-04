Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market: By Product Type, By Function Type, By Material, By Application, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market to surpass USD 1,568. 1 million by 2031 from USD 908. 5 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 5. 6% in the coming years, i. e. , 2021-2031. Product Overview

New York, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market: By Product Type, By Function Type, By Material, By Application, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288802/?utm_source=GNW
Various types of vibrations may occur in boats, and it is important to decrease and, where possible, eliminate them by installing anti-vibration mountings capable of restricting component oscillations. The health of passengers and workers depends on the decrease of vibrations. Otherwise, the levels of vibration and noise produced by them would be too high, posing a threat to auditory health and comfort.

Market Highlights
The global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market is expected to register a notable CAGR of 5.6% by 2031

Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market to surpass USD 1,568.1 million by 2031 from USD 908.5 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 5.6% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031. The market is being driven by increasing demand for shipbuilding anti-vibration from the maritime sector, as well as increased disposable income in emerging nations. The shipbuilding anti-vibration market is also being driven by the increasing demand for mounts and other anti-vibration products from various shipbuilding applications such as propulsion engines, HVAC, and compressors.

Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market: Segments
Engine Vibration segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Based on Function Type, the Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market is fragmented into Engine Vibration, HVAC Vibration, Generators & Pumps. During the forecasted period, the engine vibration segment will be the largest and fastest-growing market. The need for these products in different applications such as cargo ships, tugboats, yachts, and oil tankers is the main driver of higher demand in this market.

The bearing Pads segment is anticipated to lead the market with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

By Product Type, the Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market is divided into Mounts, Bearing Pads, Bellows, and Washers. Bearing pads are used in a variety of engines, motors, and other machines. The rising demand from the ship repair and maintenance sector is the primary growth driver for the high usage of these bearing pads. Its capacity to resist enormous weights is attributed to its growth.

Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing disposable income in emerging economies

Anti-vibration systems for shipbuilding are in great demand due to the rising demand for ships that provide excellent comfort. The developing tourist sector, along with a growing inclination for opulent lifestyles, is predicted to fuel the expansion of the passenger ship market, which will accelerate the shipbuilding anti-vibration market.

Rising demand for shipbuilding anti-vibration from the marine industry

Excessive vibration of ship structures and equipment may be a major issue, resulting in propulsion system failure, primary structure structural failures, and damage to onboard equipment. Even if the vibration level isn’t high enough to cause serious damage, it can cause crew pain and tiredness, as well as increase the frequency of ship system maintenance. As a result, all precautions should be taken to avoid such a circumstance.

Restraint
High maintenance costs and replacement rate

The high expenditure on maintenance is one of the major problems facing the worldwide anti-vibration mount market. Since anti-vibration mounts are exposed to high temperatures and pressure, they must be properly maintained regularly. Some of the particular mounts, such as those for big heat exchangers, are prohibitively costly, hindering market expansion.

Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market: Key Players
Trelleborg (Sweden)

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

Parker LORD (US)
Hutchinson Paulstra (France)
GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd. (UK)
Continental (Germany)
AMC Mecanocaucho (Spain)
GetznerWerkstoffe GmbH (Austria)
Vibracoustics Ltd. (UK)
Bridgestone Industrial (Japan)
Other Prominent Players

Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market: Regions
Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. During the projected period, Asia Pacific is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR. The rising demand for shipbuilding anti-vibration is due to increasing trade activity and infrastructure advancements in the shipping sector, such as an expanding port network. The Asia Pacific region is a potential market for shipbuilding anti-vibration due to the significant economic expansion of emerging nations and increased disposable income of individuals.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market
COVID-19 has forced the closure of many key production plants. This also has the worst impact on the anti-vibration market for shipbuilding. The epidemic caused a drop in maritime shipping and other marine activities, causing the shipbuilding anti-vibration business to collapse. The impact on international trade, tourism, and the supply chain was unprecedented.

Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – the United States and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, South East Asia, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific
the Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – GCC, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market report also contains an analysis on:

Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market Segments:

By Product Type
Mounts
Bearing Pads
Bellows
Washers
By Function Type
Engine Vibration
HVAC Vibration
Generators & Pumps
By Material
Elastomer
Plastic
Others
By Application
Tugs
Yachts
Fishing Boats
Motorboats
Sailboats
Cruise Ships
Container Ships
Others 
Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market Dynamics
Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288802/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail

  • Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres

  • Police officer tries to stop Bowen Byram from rejoining Avalanche Stanley Cup parade

    Bowen Byram almost didn't make it back to the parade.

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Sainz wins 1st career F1 race with British GP victory

    SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamil

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni