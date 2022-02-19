Ship carrying 1,100 Porsche and 189 Bentley luxury cars is burning and adrift in the ocean

Gabriela Miranda, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A massive cargo ship holding thousands of luxury cars, including 1,000 Porsches, was left floating across the Atlantic Ocean after it caught fire near the Terceira Island in the Azores, the Portuguese island territory.

The ship departed from Emden, Germany, on Feb. 10 and was scheduled to arrive in Davisville, Rhode Island, on Wednesday before a fire broke out. The 22 crew members on board were safely lifted out of the burning ship via a helicopter, as seen in a video.

Authorities did not specify the exact amount of cargo left on the 650-foot, 60,000-ton ship. However, automotive website The Drive reported that the cargo ship is also carrying 4,000 vehicles from the Volkswagen Group, including 189 Bentleys and an unknown number of Audis.

See the recall list: Kia, Hyundai and Tesla have recalled more than 1.3 million cars this week.

He put 1.1 million miles on a Porsche: These 10 cars and trucks could get you to at least 200,000

Matt Farah, an editor of The Smoking Tire, tweeted he's been waiting for his 2022 frozen-berry metallic Boxster Spyder, estimated at about $123,000, since August. Then, on Wednesday, he got news from the dealership that his car was possibly on fire drifting in the ocean.

“I just got a call from my dealer. My car is now adrift, possibly on fire, in the middle of the ocean.”

In a statement to The New York Times Thursday evening, a spokeswoman for Porsche Cars North America confirmed 1,100 of the company’s cars were on board. The spokeswoman said those concerned for their vehicles should contact their dealer.

“Our immediate thoughts are of relief that the 22 crew members of the merchant ship Felicity Ace are safe and well,” the statement said.

What's everyone talking about?: Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news

Contributed: The Associated Press

Follow Gabriela Miranda on Twitter: @itsgabbymiranda

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cargo ship with Bentley, Audi luxury cars is on fire in Atlantic Ocean

