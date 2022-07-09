Shinzo Abe killing: Security was flawed, Japan police say

·4 min read
Japanese mourners in Nara, 9 Jul 22
Mourners at the site of the assassination in Nara

Japanese police have admitted there were flaws in the security for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot dead in the southern city of Nara on Friday.

"It is undeniable that there were problems in the security," said Nara police chief Tomoaki Onizuka.

A gunman opened fire on Abe at a political campaign event - a crime that has profoundly shocked Japan.

Sunday's elections for the upper house are going ahead as planned.

Voting began at 07:00 local time (22:00GMT), just two days after Abe's assassination.

Analysts suggest his killing could boost support for the governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), for which Abe was a leading and hugely influential figure.

Elections for Japan's less-powerful upper house of parliament are typically seen as a referendum on the current government.

Campaigning continued on Saturday with tighter than usual security.

Police say the suspect, named as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, held a grudge against a "specific organisation".

Japanese media quote sources close to the investigation, who say Yamagami believed Abe to be linked to a religious group which, Yamagami alleged, had ruined his mother financially.

The suspect has admitted shooting Abe with a homemade gun, according to police.

"The urgent matter is for us to conduct a thorough investigation to clarify what happened," police chief Onizuka said, without specifying where he saw failings. He was on the verge of tears, addressing journalists.

Yamagami told police he had served in Japan's navy, the Maritime Self-Defense Force, for three years. More recently, he had worked at a factory in western Japan.

Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister and died aged 67. He was campaigning for the LDP in the run-up to upper house parliamentary elections on Sunday.

Current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also an LDP member, said he was "simply speechless", vowing that Japan's democracy would "never yield to violence".

He said the election campaign would continue on Saturday with tightened security, with Sunday's vote still set to go ahead.

Gun violence is extremely rare in Japan, where handguns are banned and incidences of political violence are almost unheard of.

A hearse transporting the body of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his residence in Tokyo on July 9, 2022.
The hearse carrying Abe's body arrived at his Tokyo residence on Saturday

Police are investigating why Abe was targeted and whether his killer acted alone.

Abe was giving a speech on behalf of a political candidate at a road junction when he was shot from behind. Photos show the suspect standing close to Abe moments beforehand.

Witnesses described seeing a man carrying a large gun moving within a few metres of Abe and firing twice. The former prime minister fell to the ground as bystanders screamed in shock and disbelief.

Crude firearm

Security officers dived on to the gunman, who made no attempt to run.

The twin-barrelled weapon that killed Abe was crudely made with metal and wood, wrapped in heavy-duty black tape.

Several other handmade guns and explosives were later found at the suspect's home.

Abe was wounded in the neck and was bleeding profusely as he was airlifted to hospital.

He was said to be conscious and responsive in the minutes after the attack, but doctors said no vital signs were detected by the time he was transferred for treatment.

Medics worked for hours to save him before he was pronounced dead at 17:03 local time (08:03 GMT) on Friday.

On Japanese social media, the hashtag "We want democracy, not violence" was trending throughout Friday, with many users expressing their horror and disgust over the incident.

In 2014, there were just six incidents of gun deaths in Japan, compared to 33,599 in the US. People have to undergo a strict exam and mental health tests in order to buy a gun. Even then, only shotguns and air rifles are allowed.

Abe first held office for a year in 2006 and then again from 2012 to 2020 before stepping down, citing health reasons.

While he was in office, he pushed more assertive policies on defence and foreign policy and had long sought to amend Japan's pacifist post-war constitution.

He also pushed for an economic policy that came to be known as "Abenomics", built on monetary easing, fiscal stimulus and structural reforms.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Shinzo Abe, Former Japanese Prime Minister, Shot and Killed at 67 During Campaign Speech

    A male suspect was arrested on the scene

  • Yellen cancels public event in Japan after Abe assassination

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has canceled her visit to the Port of Yokohama during her visit to Japan next week out of deference following the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a Treasury official said on Saturday. Yellen had been scheduled to visit the port on Tuesday to participate in a roundtable with business leaders, tour the facilities and deliver a speech. The Treasury official said Yellen's bilateral meetings in Japan would still take place.

  • Goodbye to cash tolls, and some notorious history, at bridge

    FORT LEE, N.J. (AP) — Attention drivers at the George Washington Bridge: Your cash is no good here. Starting Sunday, drivers looking to cross the Hudson River from New Jersey into New York will go through an electronic tolling system. Drivers without E-ZPass who would otherwise be paying cash will instead have their license plates photographed by overhead cameras and bills sent to them by mail. The move from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey comes as way to help ease congestion at th

  • Body of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe arrives in Toyko

    Former prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated during a campaign speech.

  • Abe's death raises security questions as Japan mourns

    TOKYO (AP) — A top police official on Saturday acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed an assassin to fire his gun into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while he was addressing a campaign rally, raising questions how could the attacker get so close behind him. Abe was shot in the western city of Nara on Friday and airlifted to a hospital but died of blood loss. Police arrested the attacker, a former member of Japan's navy, at the scene. Police confiscated his homemade gun and

  • Italy: All 11 hikers killed in glacier avalanche identified

    ROME (AP) — Italian authorities on Saturday put the final death toll of an avalanche in northern Italy at 11 and said all the victims had been identified nearly a week after a chunk of ice detached from a melting glacier and sent a torrent of ice, rock and debris on hikers below. Carabinieri Cmdr. Giampietro Lago, who headed a team of forensic experts identifying the remains, said the identity of the final hiker had been established and “there are no elements" at this point to suggest the death

  • The DIY gun used to kill Japan's Abe was simple to make, analysts say

    The man suspected of killing former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe with a hand-made gun on Friday could have made the weapon in a day or two after obtaining readily available materials such as wood and metal pipes, analysts say. There have been some cases in recent years where people illicitly made weapons themselves in Japan. "The making of guns with a 3D printer and the manufacturing of bombs can nowadays be learned off the internet from anywhere in the world," said Mitsuru Fukuda, a Nihon University professor specialised in crisis management and terrorism.

  • Hearse carrying body of Shinzo Abe returns him home

    The body of Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe has returned to Tokyo the day after his assassination. Mr Abe was killed during a campaign event in western Japan on Friday by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech – an attack that stunned a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws in the world.

  • Peacock on the loose for days in Jasper National Park in Alberta euthanized

    JASPER, ALBERTA — A peacock on the loose for days in the western Alberta mountain town of Jasper has been euthanized. Parks Canada says its staff and town residents first saw the domestic peafowl last Saturday. The agency has said it isn’t aware of how the peacock came to Jasper National Park or whether it was accidentally or deliberately released. Parks Canada says it consulted with experts outside the agency and, after six days of trying to capture and remove the peacock from the area, a decis

  • Japan mourns Abe, Eid al-Adha celebrations, Wimbledon finals: 5 things to know this weekend

    Shinzo Abe's body arrives in Tokyo as Japan mourns the ex-leader's death, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha and more news to start your weekend.

  • Police admit Nara security flaws as Abe's body returns home to Tokyo

    NARA/TOKYO (Reuters) -Police acknowledged security flaws on Saturday in the Japanese city of Nara where former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated, as a motorcade carrying his body arrived at his home in the capital Tokyo. Mourners gathered at his residence and at the scene of Friday's tragedy in the western city of Nara, where Japan's longest-serving modern leader was gunned down in a rare act of political violence while making a campaign speech. Police arrested a 41-year-old man immediately after Abe was shot at close range with a homemade gun.

  • Japan’s Police Chief Takes Responsibility For Shinzo Abe Killing

    ASAHI SHIMBUNThe police chief of the prefecture where Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated said he “take[s] responsibility” for security failures that resulted in the killing.At a press conference on Saturday, Nara Prefectural Police Chief Tomoaki Onizuka said that Abe’s security followed his own approved plan.“As the regional police chief responsible for safety and security of the region, I took necessary steps and built structures for security and guarding,” he said. “I be

  • World leaders react to Shinzo Abe's assassination

    World leaders react to Shinzo Abe's assassination

  • Sri Lanka president, PM to resign after tumultuous protests

    COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president and prime minister agreed to resign Saturday after the country’s most chaotic day in months of political turmoil, with protesters storming both officials’ homes and setting fire to one of the buildings in a rage over the nation's severe economic crisis. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he will leave office once a new government is in place, and hours later the speaker of Parliament said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa would step down Wednesday

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be