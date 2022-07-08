Shinzo Abe: Japan’s former prime minister shot during campaign speech

Shinzo Abe (AFP via Getty Images)

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has collapsed after being shot during a campaign speech, according the country’s national broadcaster NHK TV.

The broadcaster said the 67-year-old had gone into heart failure on Friday after it aired footage of him collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him.

Police said a 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out the shooting in the western city of Nara had been arrested.

A screengrab shows a man being detained near where Abe was shot (REUTERS)

NHK said Mr Abe was bleeding and holding his chest when he collapsed and was rushed to a hospital. Kyodo news agency and NHK said Abe appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest when airlifted to hospital, after having initially been conscious and responsive.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara in western Japan.

He had been standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday's election for the parliament's upper house.

The scene in Nara after the apparent shooting (AP)

The US ambassador Rahm Emanuel said the United States was “saddened and shocked” by the shooting Mr Abe.

“Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States,” he said in a statement.

“The US government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, and the people of Japan.”

Mr Abe, who is Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, stepped down in 2020 because he said a chronic health problem has resurfaced.

He launched his “Abenomics” policies to lift the economy out of deflation, beefed up Japan's military and sought to counter China's growing clout in a historic two-term tenure.