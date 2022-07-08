Shinzo Abe shooting: former Japanese prime minister attacked during speech

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is in a “state of cardiopulmonary arrest” after collapsing while making a speech in the western city of Nara amid reports of gunfire.

NHK, Japan’s public broadcaster, said Abe – the country’s longest-serving prime minister until he resigned in 2020 – fell to the ground and appeared to be bleeding from the chest after being shot from behind with a shotgun on Friday morning.

NHK said a suspect, named by police as Tetsuya Yamagami, a resident of Nara in his 40s, had been taken into custody but provided no further details.

A witness to the attack told the broadcaster that the first shot caused Abe to stumble backwards, adding that he fell to the ground after the second shot.

Amateur video footage showed Abe’s aides rushing towards him as smoke filled the air behind him. The clip does not show the moment he fell.

The suspected gunmen reportedly did not attempt to flee and was detained at the scene.

Abe, who was flown to hospital by helicopter, had been in Nara to make a campaign speech ahead of this Sunday’s upper house elections.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates