Shining Vale 's Greg Kinnear on family dynamics, spooky sets, and the 'sport' of scaring Courteney Cox

Lauren Huff
·4 min read
Shining Vale 's Greg Kinnear on family dynamics, spooky sets, and the 'sport' of scaring Courteney Cox

There's a moment in the Shining Vale trailer when Greg Kinnear's character Terry teasingly scares the daylights out of his wife, Pat, played by Courteney Cox.

"God, why?!" she screams at him, jumping about a foot in the air in the process. The moment was completely unscripted and prompted by Kinnear, who tells EW he learned early on that his costar was "fantastically just sweet and vulnerable and very easy to scare."

In Cox's defense, it probably didn't help that the house where they were shooting the STARZ horror-comedy series was probably, maybe, possibly haunted.

"The original house that we shot in was owned by an elderly woman whose husband had died — they'd been together for 70 years or something and she was convinced that he was still in the house," Kinnear explains. "And the house was large and dark. It was South Pasadena. We shot a lot of nights and it definitely had an ooga booga quality to it, I would say," he adds, using a spooky term he says he learned from Cate Blanchett when they made The Gift together.

Though Kinnear says he's not really one to be bothered by bumps in the night, he concedes that the house was "so damn creepy." And, though he wasn't concerned about it, his costar was "nervous," and that feeling persisted even after production moved on to the studio lot. "So," Kinnear admits with a laugh, "[Scaring Cox] turned into a sport for the remainder of shooting."

Possibly haunted houses and pranking costars are apt representations of the show itself, which hails from co-creators Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan. In it, Terry and Pat Phelps move with their dog and two kids (Gus Birney and Dylan Gage) to a cold, creepy Victorian mansion with a very dark past in Shining Vale, Connecticut, in a probably misguided attempt to save their marriage after Pat has an affair with a handyman. When they move in, things get increasingly disturbing for Pat, who starts getting wild and raunchy inspiration for her next book from a dead 1950s housewife named Rosemary (Mira Sorvino). The problem? No one else seems to see Rosemary or all the other creepy goings-on at the house.

Shining Vale
Shining Vale

Kat Marcinowski/Starz Greg Kinnear and Courteney Cox as Terry and Pat Phelps in 'Shining Vale'

So, this leaves most of the horror aspects of the show up to Cox. "I do think that Courteney is in her own room in this show in a way," Kinnear says. "There are some crossovers, I guess, where she's kind of bringing her 'crazy' into our life, but [our other characters] never really go deeply into her life because only she can be having this experience."

For Kinnear, then, it was all about "the importance of feeling the dynamic of this family and believing the family," which he says is what all of his early conversations with Astrof and Horgan centered on.

"A screwball comedy version of this show was not interesting to me. Being funny is great, but keeping it grounded and real was paramount, I think, to everybody," he says. "In the case of Shining Vale, I just felt like there was the promise of something that felt a little different than what I had seen. And I felt like the comedy in this show mixed in with the mental illness issue that my wife is possibly dealing with — or possibly not — along with creating a family dynamic that you care about, and watching these people in this very stressed out environment of having to relocate and try and amend a broken family, was just an interesting tapestry."

Ultimately, Kinnear says, the result is a "fun show" with a tone that "feels very lived in." And, for the viewer's part, "I hope that they care about the Phelpses. We've created this family first and foremost. If you believe in this family and you care about them as an audience, I think our job is done."

Shining Vale premieres with two episodes on Sunday, March 6, at midnight on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 10:20 p.m. ET/PT in the US and Canada.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Joy Drop: In times of crisis, it's important to find comfort in humour

    Another end of the week has come. So much turmoil in the world has left us all feeling so vulnerable and stressed. We check the news and there is a palpable sense of dread. There is a deep sadness and frustration fuelled by injustice within the chaos and terror of conflict. I wondered if anyone would even want to laugh or smile this week. I remembered that in an interview with the New York Times, the late great Black feminist scholar Bell Hooks once said: "We can not have a meaningful revolution

  • Hoop dreams: Mount Pearl woman courts NBA talent as one of the league's youngest agents

    Stacey Leawood of Mount Pearl, N.L., seems to be constantly on the move, whether as a varsity track runner, a Memorial University student finishing her degree in Toronto — or, these days, flying around North America chasing her dream. Leawood, 24, has her sights set on one day running a team in the National Basketball Association. "My ultimate goal is to be the general manager of an NBA team," she told CBC News in a recent interview. This year one of the league's youngest player agents recently

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Another reason to love Cristiano Ronaldo besides his football skills

    Here’s why Ronaldo has one of the biggest hearts in all of sport.

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Justin Champagnie on his favourite players, bagged milk & little brother Julian

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie discusses his favourite basketball players, teammates he gels with the best and some of the weirdest things he's encountered since moving to Canada. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Has the Raptors' 'big ball' philosophy worked?

    Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Malachi Flynn on what it was like to see Goran Dragic again

    Toronto Raptors point guard Malachi Flynn met with the media after an impressive performance against the Brooklyn Nets. He spoke about how it felt to get on the floor in a greater role, what it did for his confidence, striking a balance between scoring and playmaking and what it was like to go up against Goran Dragic. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?