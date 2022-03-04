Shining Vale 's Greg Kinnear on family dynamics, spooky sets, and the 'sport' of scaring Courteney Cox

There's a moment in the Shining Vale trailer when Greg Kinnear's character Terry teasingly scares the daylights out of his wife, Pat, played by Courteney Cox.

"God, why?!" she screams at him, jumping about a foot in the air in the process. The moment was completely unscripted and prompted by Kinnear, who tells EW he learned early on that his costar was "fantastically just sweet and vulnerable and very easy to scare."

In Cox's defense, it probably didn't help that the house where they were shooting the STARZ horror-comedy series was probably, maybe, possibly haunted.

"The original house that we shot in was owned by an elderly woman whose husband had died — they'd been together for 70 years or something and she was convinced that he was still in the house," Kinnear explains. "And the house was large and dark. It was South Pasadena. We shot a lot of nights and it definitely had an ooga booga quality to it, I would say," he adds, using a spooky term he says he learned from Cate Blanchett when they made The Gift together.

Though Kinnear says he's not really one to be bothered by bumps in the night, he concedes that the house was "so damn creepy." And, though he wasn't concerned about it, his costar was "nervous," and that feeling persisted even after production moved on to the studio lot. "So," Kinnear admits with a laugh, "[Scaring Cox] turned into a sport for the remainder of shooting."

Possibly haunted houses and pranking costars are apt representations of the show itself, which hails from co-creators Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan. In it, Terry and Pat Phelps move with their dog and two kids (Gus Birney and Dylan Gage) to a cold, creepy Victorian mansion with a very dark past in Shining Vale, Connecticut, in a probably misguided attempt to save their marriage after Pat has an affair with a handyman. When they move in, things get increasingly disturbing for Pat, who starts getting wild and raunchy inspiration for her next book from a dead 1950s housewife named Rosemary (Mira Sorvino). The problem? No one else seems to see Rosemary or all the other creepy goings-on at the house.

Shining Vale

Kat Marcinowski/Starz Greg Kinnear and Courteney Cox as Terry and Pat Phelps in 'Shining Vale'

So, this leaves most of the horror aspects of the show up to Cox. "I do think that Courteney is in her own room in this show in a way," Kinnear says. "There are some crossovers, I guess, where she's kind of bringing her 'crazy' into our life, but [our other characters] never really go deeply into her life because only she can be having this experience."

For Kinnear, then, it was all about "the importance of feeling the dynamic of this family and believing the family," which he says is what all of his early conversations with Astrof and Horgan centered on.

"A screwball comedy version of this show was not interesting to me. Being funny is great, but keeping it grounded and real was paramount, I think, to everybody," he says. "In the case of Shining Vale, I just felt like there was the promise of something that felt a little different than what I had seen. And I felt like the comedy in this show mixed in with the mental illness issue that my wife is possibly dealing with — or possibly not — along with creating a family dynamic that you care about, and watching these people in this very stressed out environment of having to relocate and try and amend a broken family, was just an interesting tapestry."

Ultimately, Kinnear says, the result is a "fun show" with a tone that "feels very lived in." And, for the viewer's part, "I hope that they care about the Phelpses. We've created this family first and foremost. If you believe in this family and you care about them as an audience, I think our job is done."

Shining Vale premieres with two episodes on Sunday, March 6, at midnight on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 10:20 p.m. ET/PT in the US and Canada.

