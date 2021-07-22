‘Shining Vale’: Alysia Reiner Joins Starz’s Horror Comedy Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Alysia Reiner (Orange is the New Black) is set for a recurring role on Starz’s horror comedy series Shining Vale, starring Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear and Mira Sorvino, from Trial & Error co-creator Jeff Astrof and Divorce creator Sharon Horgan. Lionsgate and Warner Bros. Television co-produce the series in association with Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Astrof’s Other Shoe Productions as well as Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s Merman.

Written by Astrof from a story he wrote with Horgan, Shining Vale stems from an idea by Kaplan. It follows a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Patricia “Pat” Phelps (Cox), who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed – turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same. Pat is a former “wild child” who rose to fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women’s empowerment novel (a.k.a. lady porn). Fast forward 17 years later, Pat is clean and sober but totally unfulfilled. She still hasn’t written her second novel, she can’t remember the last time she had sex with her husband (Kinnear), and her teenage kids are at that stage where they want you dead. She was a faithful wife until her one slip-up: she had a torrid affair with the hot, young handyman who came over to fix the sink while Terry was at work. In a last-ditch effort to save their marriage, she and Terry cash in all their savings and move the family from the “crazy” of the city to a large, old house in the suburbs that has a storied past of its own. Everyone has their demons, but for Pat Phelps, they may be real.

Reiner plays Kathryn, a razor-sharp, successful New York professional (Wharton graduate) who’s extremely comfortable with herself and the most successful woman in the male-dominated “low-risk moderate-return insurance-backed securities field”. She is Terry’s (Kinnear) co-worker/“work wife” and “office crush.” Terry & Kathryn’s relationship might prove to be a little too friendly… and a little too costly for both of them.

Shining Vale is executive produced by Astrof from Other Shoe Productions, Horgan and Mountford from Merman, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor from Kapital Entertainment. Cox is producer. Dearbhla Walsh directed and executive produced the pilot episode. Shining Vale will air on Starz in the U.S. and Canada and on its international streaming platform Starzplay across Europe, Latin America and Japan.

Reiner is best known for her role as Fig in Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black, as well as her recurring role in The Deuce on HBO. She just wrapped starring in the indie film, Going Places and she will also be starting to film her fifth season of FX’s Better Things. She is repped by A3 Artists Agency and managed by Authentic Talent.

