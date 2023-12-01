Shingle Springs high school sends students home after bomb threat targets campus

Students at Shingle Springs high school were sent home Friday morning after the campus received a bomb threat, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were told at about 7 a.m. that Ponderosa High School received, through email, a bomb targeting campus, according to a social media post. Classes begin at 8:30 a.m., according to the bell schedule.

The school was evacuated and students sent home, sheriff’s deputies said. It was unclear if classes will resume — El Dorado Union High School District did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Ponderosa High has a message on its website which says: “Campus is currently closed. Please stay tuned to Parent Square for more information.”

It was also unclear who sent the threat and if anyone was arrested.

Authorities closed Ponderosa Road at Mineshaft Lane and Meder Road, according to their social media message posted at 8:32 a.m.

Ponderosa High School is one of five high school campuses in the El Dorado Union High School District.