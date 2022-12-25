Shine a light on others this holiday season

Jeff Siner/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Shine a light

On Christmas Day, a hope and a prayer: Buy a dozen bags of groceries (cans yes, glass no), not for your Christmas or New Year’s Day meal but for the food pantry nearest you. While your house is in holiday tumult, collect some clothing for Crisis Assistance or another ministry that serves the least of these. Resolving to do better? Pick out a righteous cause (or two or three) dear to your heart and make a generous donation to each in your loved ones’ honor. Three of our loved ones were comforted by Hospice in their final hours. That’s one of the causes I’m giving to. May the light shine upon you this season. Please help it shine upon others.

Ken Garfield, Charlotte

An apology is due

One of the reasons I feel this country is so divided is due to inflammatory rhetoric on both sides of the social issues of the day.

However, it is sad and discouraging to social conservatives and conservative Christians when their views on marriage, life, sexuality and the education of their children are disparaged by politicians in high positions, such as President Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

There is no cause or reason to call people who believe in traditional marriage only “homophobes.” Or call parents who object to puberty blockers and body altering surgery “transphobes,” or call those who are passionately pro-life “right-wing fundamentalists.”

I believe that far-left liberals are responsible for most of the divisive language being bandied about. It’s high time for apologies by the left to us conservatives who hold on to traditional values and religious beliefs.

Tom Creech, Charlotte

Thanks, Sen. Tillis

As a fiscally responsible Democrat, a centrist at heart, I’m so proud of Sen. Thom Tillis — that he put on his “big boy pants” and compromised on the Respect for Marriage Act.

From my perspective, we pay these politicians to work across the aisle and solve these insurmountable problems. Forget Trump, the so-called stolen election, forget the “socialism” of the far left, and compromise like Newt Gingrich and Bill Clinton did. As the greatest country in the world, work together with unity and let’s have a Kumbaya moment.

Randall Lemly, Charlotte

Methodist split

I was simultaneously saddened and amused by the irony of Rev. Valerie Rosenquist’s Dec. 15 Opinion piece. She says she stands for inclusion and tolerance, but in the United Methodist Church that she and like-minded progressives have made in their image, there’s no room for those who disagree with her. Her voice, and those who have joined her chorus, have chased millions out of the United Methodist Church. The blame for the breakup we are now witnessing should be placed at their doorstep.

Warren Smith, Charlotte

NC teachers

Regarding “How to Assess and Pay NC Teachers: Two Views,” (Dec. 18 Opinion):

Op-ed writer Justin Parmenter is absolutely right in his conclusions. As a retired teacher with 20 years teaching in CMS, I saw and experienced all of the negative cuts from the N.C. legislature. Those who have given many years to the profession and those coming in now are not valued. Teachers give much more of their time than the hours spent in the classroom. Their compensation should reflect this. “Pie in the sky” visions for the future of the profession, as put forth by Eric Davis in his op-ed, are not what is needed.

Gail Mercurio, Indian Trail

Trump, the IRS

In regard to Donald Trump’s tax records being made public, I read that the IRS says the federal agency did not have the “manpower” to conduct an audit on the 45th president. However, the IRS had the resources to conduct full audits on James Comey and Andrew McCabe. I suggest to Jim Jordan that Congress investigate this odd circumstance and resolve that the 45th president did not “politicize” the IRS.

Roger Barbee, Mooresville

Leonard Pitts

I have long been a fan of columnist Leonard Pitts. He customarily writes with fairness, scholarship, style and wit. There have been occasions where I’ve taken exception with his social and political views, however if Dec. 15 marked his last column we are all diminished.

Michael Smith, Conover

Congress

At least there is some consistency in Congress among Democrats and Republicans — many are out of touch with what mainstream America considers important.

A perfect example is the politically motivated congressional investigations by both parties. Now, we will likely have congressional committees investigating the work of prior congressional committees beginning with the January 6 Committee.

No wonder control of Congress changes every two years, when politicians spend too much time on matters that are not of great importance to most voters.

Craig Reutlinger, Charlotte

