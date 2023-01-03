Shine on: A new car wash has opened in Lexington. Check out where it is

New year, new shine.

ModWash, a company with more than 60 car washes nationwide, recently opened a new location Lexington. It’s on Bo Tire Way, which is just off Highway 378 near the Publix-anchored Hendrix Crossing shopping center, just west of Charter Oak Road. A number of other businesses are nearby, including Bo Tire Company, Zaxby’s, Mavis Tire and others.

“We are making moves in #SouthCarolina,” ModWash said in a Jan. 1 post on Instagram. “Our growing #ModFam is bringing the #positiveripple into #Lexington. Welcome!”

ModWash has locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Other Mod locations currently open in South Carolina include spots in Laurens, Gaffney and Darlington.

The process at ModWash is one that has become increasingly popular at modern car wash facilities, where drivers remain in their cars as the vehicles pass through the wash tunnel. Once that part is complete, customers can take advantage of complimentary vacuums. ModWash also offers customers the complimentary use of microfiber towels, glass cleaner, sanitizing spray and carpet floor mat cleaner, according to info on the company’s website.

The area of Lexington where the new ModWash is located, not far from Lexington High School, has continued to grow with new residential subdivisions and businesses. S.C. Department of Transportation data shows that about 10,700 cars per day travel down nearby Charter Oak Road.