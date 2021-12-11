Shine on: add some metallic sparkle this party season

Photograph: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Be sure to shimmer this Christmas party season in metallic clothes and glittering accessories





If you favour a rock’n’roll-inspired outfit, Monsoon’s Theodora print blouse makes the perfect highlight under a black suit. Or add a touch of Chrissie Hynde edge with Alexachung’s gold trousers (7, below), styled with a tuxedo jacket. For disco divas, mini dresses are back with a bang. All Saints’ Lilliana dress (1, below) and Rixo’s mini dress (£7 per day to hire, mywardrobehq.com) are scene stealers. While Artclub’s one shoulder silver top (£275, net-a-porter.com) is pure Diana Ross at Studio 54.

Search resale websites for party showpiece bargains. Current top buys include a gold Burberry dress (£55, marketplace.asos.com) and a metallic pleated skirt (£14, depop.com). Vestiairecollective.com lists a slew of preloved designer shoes, including silver Prada platform sandals, £106, and Isabel Marant glitter courts, £50. There are endless rental options when it comes to partywear. For example, hurrcollective.com offers a metallic leopard dress by BA&SH at £55, and a silver paillette dress by Ilta at £40, both for a four-day hire. Alternatively, look for pieces you can wear year long with some clever styling. Baukjen’s silky gold leopard-print wrap dress (£89) can be styled over a roll neck with boots for a cold January day.

On the recent press tour for House of Gucci, Lady Gaga rocked several metallic looks, including a silver iridescent animal-print coat dress and silver heels. But you don’t have to go full Gaga. Shiny accessories, like the vegan-friendly Electra ankle boots (3, below) by beyondskin.com, will bring the party to your outfit. Add a grunge twist to a favourite LBD with Zara’s gold stomper boots (8). Or dress up a trusty black dress with a metallic bag like Wandler’s mini bag (2, above). Finish your look with a pair of vintage statement earrings, visit susancaplan.co.uk for retro bling worthy of Alexis Colby.

1. Lilliana kettu dress, £179, allsaints.com

2. Gold dress, £360, queensofarchive.com

3. Electra gold faux leather, £295, beyond-skin.com

4. Theodora metallic blouse, £60, monsoon.co.uk

5. Earrings, £60, relliklondon.co.uk

6. Silver dress, £205, ganni.com

7. Trousers, £191, Alexachung at mytheresa.com

8. Ankle boot, £49.99, zara.com

9. Luna mini bag by Wandler, rent from £55, hurrcollective.com

10. Silver slingback, £228, reformation.com