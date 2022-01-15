Shincheonji Church Press Conference

Shincheonji Church Holds US Press Conference to Make Known New Seminar Series

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At 7pm on January 14th, reporters from the USA, the Caribbean, and several South American countries attended a press conference held by Shincheonji Church to ask questions about a new seminar series regarding the fulfilled realities of biblical parables.



“Shincheonji Online Seminar: Testimony on the Parables of the Secrets of Heaven and Their True Meanings” is the newest seminar series held by Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony. This round of seminars focuses on understanding parables written in the New Testament Bible and will be launched on a YouTube live-stream every Monday and Thursday at 10am (GMT+9) from January 3rd to March 28th, 2022.

Shincheonji’s prior seminar series entitled 'God's New Covenant Revelation Prophecy and Fulfillment', has already drawn millions of views via YouTube since it began in October 2021. Thanks to this series success, thus far, approximately 700 churches worldwide have reportedly requested further doctrinal exchanges with Shincheonji as they seek deeper content.

In a recent report in December 2021 from Pew Research Center's National Public Opinion Reference Surveys, 3 out of 10 adults in the United States are now religiously unaffiliated. Protestant denominations are the most affected by a decrease in congregants, with a steady decrease from 52% in 2007 to 40% in 2021.

This trend is also reflected by another investigation from Lifeway Research in Nashville that says most Americans consider Jesus as a historical fact but have no biblical knowledge about why he came. According to the report, only 9% knew that Jesus’ mission was to give open words (fulfillment) of the Old Testament.

On the other side of the globe, an increasing number of people are affiliated with religion. Contrary to the decrease in traditional denominations, since 2019 over 140,000 people have joined Shincheonji Church of Jesus after receiving Shincheonji Biblical education courses.

