Shin takes Women's Open lead as Korda and Hull toil

Jiyai Shin celebrates with her caddie during the third round of the 2024 Women's Open
Jiyai Shin was the first Asian to top the world rankings and has won more than 60 professional events [PA Media]

Women's Open third-round leaderboard

-7 J Shin (Kor); -6 L Vu (US); -5 N Korda (US); -4 L Ko (NZ), J Shin (Kor); -3 J-H Im (Kor), A Pano (US), A Thitikul (Tha), R Yin (Chn)

Selected others: -2 L Woad (Eng*), C Hull (Eng); Level L Maguire (Ire); +3 G Hall (Eng); +4 G Cowley (Eng); +7 L Humphreys (Eng)

*denotes amateur

Full leaderboard

Two-time winner Jiyai Shin stormed into the lead of the Women's Open after a fine third round at St Andrews as Nelly Korda and Charley Hull fell back.

The South Korean holed seven birdies in a five-under 67 as the former world number one reached seven under par.

The 36-year-old, whose two major wins came in this event in 2008 and 2012, is one stroke ahead of defending champion Lilia Vu, with her fellow American Korda a shot further back.

Korda was the overnight leader on eight under but the 26-year-old world number one carded a three-over 75 on Saturday.

She went into the third round with a three-shot lead and began a mixed day with bogeys on her first two holes but three birdies by the ninth, saw her lead on nine under.

However, the two-time major winner struggled on the back nine, with successive bogeys on the 12th and 13th holes before driving out of bounds on the par-four 16th. That led to a double bogey which was followed by another dropped shot at the 17th.

Korda finished with a birdie at the last but conceded "it wasn't the best of days".

"I think [Sunday] is going to be a tough day," she added. "I think the winds are going to be high. There could be rain, as well.

"I'm going to keep a positive attitude, and take it one shot at a time."

Vu and England's Hull were her closest challengers overnight, but while Vu kept up her challenge with a 71, first-round leader Hull drifted further.

Hull was runner-up in both the Women's Open and Women's US Open last year, and followed up her opening 67 with a level-par 72.

But, like Korda, the 28-year-old also signed for a 75 on Saturday. She started brightly with a birdie on the third that saw her briefly share the lead on six under.

However, a double bogey on the par-five fifth halted her momentum and further bogeys on the 11th, 16th and 17th saw her slump down the leaderboard.

A birdie on the last saw Hull, who is yet to win a major title, finish five shots adrift of Shin.

She is tied on that score with 20-year-old English amateur Lottie Woad, who continued to impress with a 72 which included holing her second shot from the fairway for an eagle-two on the last.

Switzerland's Albane Valenzuela and Germany's Esther Henseleit are also on two under after thrusting themselves up the leaderboard with six-under 66s.

Follow final round on BBC Sport

11:00 BST - live radio commentary on BBC Sport website

13:30 - live text commentary on BBC Sport website

20:00 - television highlights of final round on Red Button

00:10 - television highlights of final round on BBC Two

