Shimron Hetmyer sees Delhi Capitals through in tense chase against Chennai Super Kings
FirstCricket Staff
·1 min read
Shimron Hetmyer scored an unbeaten 28 off 18 helping Delhi Capitals complete a thrilling win over Chennai Super Kings as they reached the top spot on the points table. Image: Sportzpics for IPL
Chennai Super Kings were asked to bat first and while Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad made a fast start, they both were dismissed early on and it led to a batting collapse. Image: Sportzpics for IPL
The 70-run partnership between Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni steadied CSK's innings. Rayudu top-scored for the team with a knock of 55 off 43. Image: Sportzpics for IPL
MS Dhoni struggled to find his rhythm and laboured to an 18 off 27 before getting out in the final over as CSK posted a below-par 136/5. Image: Sportzpics for IPL
DC bowlers had an excellent day in the office with Axar Patel returning with figures of 2/18 from four overs. Image: Sportzpics for IPL
In the debut episode of 'In the Mentions' Omar shares his reaction to the behind-the-scenes 'All or Nothing' documentary that captures the Toronto Maple Leafs failure to get past the first round of the playoffs.
Pam Maldonado is 4-0 with the NFL survivor picks so far this season and we will keep it rolling this week! She also has an over and under from the week 6 college football schedule. Create a BetMGM account and place your first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If your bet loses, you get your bet amount, up to $1,000, added back to your account in free bets. Must be 21+ in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. . Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOO to get started or use promo code YAHOO when making your first deposit. Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts