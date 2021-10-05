Shimron Hetmyer sees Delhi Capitals through in tense chase against Chennai Super Kings

Shimron Hetmyer of Delhi Capitals during match 50 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the DELHI CAPITALS and the CHENNAI SUPER KINGS held at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on the 4th October 2021 Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL

Shimron Hetmyer scored an unbeaten 28 off 18 helping Delhi Capitals complete a thrilling win over Chennai Super Kings as they reached the top spot on the points table. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings and Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings during match 50 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the DELHI CAPITALS and the CHENNAI SUPER KINGS held at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on the 4th October 2021 Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL

Chennai Super Kings were asked to bat first and while Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad made a fast start, they both were dismissed early on and it led to a batting collapse. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings during match 50 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the DELHI CAPITALS and the CHENNAI SUPER KINGS held at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on the 4th October 2021 Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL

The 70-run partnership between Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni steadied CSK's innings. Rayudu top-scored for the team with a knock of 55 off 43. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

MS Dhoni captain of Chennai Super Kings during match 50 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the DELHI CAPITALS and the CHENNAI SUPER KINGS held at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on the 4th October 2021 Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL

MS Dhoni struggled to find his rhythm and laboured to an 18 off 27 before getting out in the final over as CSK posted a below-par 136/5. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals bowling during match 50 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the DELHI CAPITALS and the CHENNAI SUPER KINGS held at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on the 4th October 2021 Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL

DC bowlers had an excellent day in the office with Axar Patel returning with figures of 2/18 from four overs. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

Also See: IPL 2021: Shimron Hetmyer shines in low-scoring thriller as DC beat CSK by three wickets

IPL 2021: Skipper Rishabh Pant cheered up by 'birthday present' as DC beat CSK

IPL 2021: Shimron Hetmyer's efforts being recognised in dressing room, says DC's R Ashwin

Read more on First Cricket by Firstpost.