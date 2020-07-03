Shimmering noctilucent clouds wow Calgarians after dark

Calgarians were treated to a rare display of shimmering noctilucent clouds above the city on Thursday night, and took to social media to share the phenomenon.

According to NASA, clouds classified as "noctilucent" — which is Latin for "night-shining" — are at an altitude of roughly 80 kilometres, and are the highest in our atmosphere.

Though the phenomenon is not completely understood, researchers told the CBC in 2019 that three things need to be present in order for noctilucent clouds to form: an increase in water vapour, very cold temperatures, and particles such as meteoroid dust on which the water vapour can freeze.

The sun must also be at least six degrees below the horizon to illuminate the clouds and the icy particles within them, which creates a ghostly, shimmering effect even after dark.

And the odds of spotting noctilucent clouds might be getting better; scientists have attributed an increase in sightings to an increase of water vapour in the upper atmosphere.

