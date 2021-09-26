Shimmer in silver makeup – but keep it modern

Photograph: Kovacs Alex/Getty Images

Normally I am not a fan of silver makeup. I find it either too ashy and unflattering (too cool), or you look as if you’re heading to a space-themed fancy dress party (too tacky). There is, however, a way to wear it well. Steer clear of matte skin and lips and go glowy and glossy instead – it adds warmth. Then apply an imaginative eye: a smattering of the shimmery stuff with lashings of mascara and liner is more wearable than a solid block of silver on the lid. Keeping it modern is the key.

1. Illamasqua Infinite Masquara £20, illamasqua.com

2. Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter £28, boots.com

3. Victoria Beckham Posh Gloss £24, victoriabeckhambeauty.com

4. Rose Inc Lip Sculpt Enriched Amplifying Color £19.50, spacenk.com

5. Laura Mercier Light Catcher Setting Powder £33.50, lookfantastic.com

I can’t do without… a super-relaxing Roman bath in central London

There is no denying that the world has had a rough ride of things of late. Physically, mentally, emotionally… It was with that in mind that I visited Aire, off The Strand in London’s West End. Situated in an 18th-century townhouse that was once the home of JM Barrie, it is now an underground, wholly candlelit cavern, with various thermal baths inspired by the bathing traditions of the Greek, Roman and Ottoman empires. When you arrive you are led down to the changing area where you take your first of many showers and change into a swimming costume. (You can bring your own, but I rather like the super chic, flattering black ones they provide.) Then you are taken upstairs to tour the baths, in hushed tones to enhance the relaxing experience. The baths are all at different temperatures: hot, warm, cold and, if you can bear it, ice. There are aromatherapy-infused steam rooms – use a hair mask beforehand; the steam will intensify its efficacy and you can wash it out in the shower. I also recommend the bath with a thousand jets – it’s like an effortless workout. The Floatarium is worth a special mention – it has the same density of salt as the Dead Sea, so you float effortlessly. Add to that the various massage treatments on offer... What an experience it is. I dare anyone to visit and not step out newly revitalised. Aire Ancient Baths, from £90, beaire.com

On my radar… three opulent scents for a luxurious treat

Bewitched Looking for a romantic scent that is seductive and grown up? This hypnotic Louis Vuitton fragrance – iris, rose, sambac jasmine with a dash of musk – is the one. Louis Vuitton, Spell On You, £200, louisvuitton.com

Oud to beauty Many dismiss Oud scents as too heavy, but choose the right blend and it’s a joy. Like this unapologetically sensual blend of agarwood, leather, musk and nutmeg. Miller Harris Oud Eclat, £160, millerharris.com

Garden of delight The latest scent from this luxe eco fragrance brand is vanilla blended with cardamom, jasmin and bergamot. It’s comfortingly earthy as opposed to sugary sweet. Sana Jardin, Vanilla Nomad, £95, selfridges.com

