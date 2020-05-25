Shimao Property Holdings Limited (HKG:813) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

It looks like Shimao Property Holdings Limited (HKG:813) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 29th of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 10th of July.

Shimao Property Holdings's upcoming dividend is HK$0.85 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of HK$1.32 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Shimao Property Holdings has a trailing yield of 4.5% on the current share price of HK$32.05. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Shimao Property Holdings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Shimao Property Holdings paying out a modest 39% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Luckily it paid out just 14% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Shimao Property Holdings, with earnings per share up 7.2% on average over the last five years. The company is retaining more than half of its earnings within the business, and it has been growing earnings at a decent rate. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Shimao Property Holdings has delivered 22% dividend growth per year on average over the past ten years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Shimao Property Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Shimao Property Holdings is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Shimao Property Holdings is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

So while Shimao Property Holdings looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Shimao Property Holdings and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

