Shilpa Shetty Snapped with Infant Daughter Samisha, Adorable Pics Go Viral

Parenting is a tough job, especially for celebrities who want to protect the privacy of their children from media and the world. Many celebrities refrain from showing their baby’s face to the world until a certain age, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of them.

The actress is a mother to two kids – Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Kundra. Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra welcomed their second child in the month of April and have been giving partial glimpses of the baby since then.

However, on a recent outing with her mother, Samisha was pictured by the paparazzi for the first time. While the actress announced welcoming her second child in February this year, it is after ten months that Samisha's face was revealed to the world. The Baazigar actress is often spotted in the city running errands, however, her visit in the city this time came with a sweet surprise as she was out carrying her baby girl.

While the celebrity mommy wore a blue striped shirt with blue denim jeans and silver flats, she can be seen carrying Samisha in her arms. The baby girl looked adorable in her pink sweatshirt and pink floral headband.

Here’s the first glimpse of the baby girl:

On February 21, 2020, Shilpa had surprised her fans with the announcement of welcoming a baby girl into their family. She had taken to her Instagram handle and had posted a glimpse of her baby's little hand, along with a heartfelt note saying their prayers have been answered with a miracle.

Shilpa called her the Junior SSK and even explained the meaning of her name – the ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit means “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian means “someone like God”. Shilpa said that her daughter is like Goddess Laxmi, and completes their family. She also sought blessings and love for their new-born daughter.

It was after around two weeks of the baby's announcement that Shilpa had taken her baby girl home. On March 9, 2020, paparazzi spotted Shilpa Shetty Kundra's pictures with her newborn daughter as she had taken her home with her husband, Raj Kundra and son, Viaan Raj Kundra.

Shilpa, on occasions, has posted a few pictures daughter Samisha, however, her face has been always protected from public view.