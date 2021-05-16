Shilpa Shetty Celebrates 'Love in the Time of Corona' With Husband Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra who had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month is doing well as confirmed by the actress through a social media post. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared an adorable selfie with Kundra where she is seen donning a double mask. She wrote she is celebrating love in the times of the pandemic.

“Love in the time of Corona! Corona pyar hai😍 #Nearlydone ! 😅💪 Thankyou all for your wishes, concern and prayers” read her caption.

Apart from Raj, six other family members of the actress have tested positive.

On Saturday morning, the businessman shared an old funny video with his fans in an attempt to put a smile on many faces during these trying times. In the short video posted on his Instagram, Kundra can be seen acting a funny scene with Shilpa. In the clip, Raj appears dressed in a casual printed brown T-shirt and a pair of denim jeans while his wife can be seen wearing a red spaghetti styled top.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was seen judging the third season of the dance reality show, Super Dancer. She will also be seen in the upcoming movies Hungama 2 and Nikamma.

