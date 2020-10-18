Shikhar Dhawan slams ton in DC's victory over CSK; AB de Villiers' 'freak' innings helps RCB beat RR

Faf du Plessis scored 58 off 47 to give Chennai Super Kings a good start after another opener Sam Curran got out for a duck. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI

Faf du Plessis was ably assisted by Ambati Rayudu who scored 45 off 25 to help CSK score 179/4 in 20 overs after winning the toss. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI More

Ravindra Jadeja was asked to defend 17 in the last over of the match by CSK but Axar Patel smashed three sixes as DC won by five wickets. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI More

In the first match of the double-header, RR took on RCB. Robin Uthappa opened the innings for RR and smashed 41 off 22 as they scored 177/6. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI More

Chris Morris was the pick of the bowlers for RCB as he took four wickets and gave away just 26 in four overs. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI More

