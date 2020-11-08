Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja Get Involve in Hilarious Banter Over the CSK All-Rounder’s Picture With Ajinkya Rahane

Indian cricket team will travel Australia for a full-fledged tour after the conclusion of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. With only two matches – Qualifier 2 and Final – left in the season, many players – whose team got knocked out of the tournament – have started preparation for the challenge down under. Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also belongs to that category as he recently took to Instagram and shared a picture with India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. Both cricketers were seen in their Team India training kits as the southpaw captioned: 'Getting ready for the Down Under.' However, Shikhar Dhawan was left confused seeing his Delhi Capitals' teammate in Jadeja's post as he posted a hilarious comment. Rohit Sharma Likely to Leave for Australia With Team India, Says Report.

"Bhai Ajinkya kahan se prac pe aa gya tere sath. Kal humara match hai bhai (Brother how Ajinkya is practising with you. Tomorrow is our's match)," commented Dhawan. For the unversed, Delhi Capitals will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 on November 9. On the other hand, Jadeja's IPL campaign was over with CSK failing to qualify for the playoffs. Hence, Dhawan was baffled seeing his DC teammate in the all-rounder's post. Team India Squad for Australia Tour 2020-21.

Here's Ravindra Jadeja's Post:

Dhawan's hilarious comments indeed left the netizens in splits. However, Jadeja's was quick to come back. "Pink ball Test hai isliye raat ko aaya tha (He came at night because of the Pink-Ball Test)," he replied. The all-rounder here was referring to the Day-Night Test which will take place in Adelaide, starting from December 4.

Dhawan-Jadeja's Banter!!

Meanwhile, India have pleasant memories of their last visit down under. They managed to seize a 1-1 tie in the T20I series while they registered comprehensive 2-1 triumphs in Test and ODI series. However, dashing duo Steve Smith and David Warner didn't participate in that series due to their ban, and hence, the home side is expected to possess a greater challenge.